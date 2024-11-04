Miss Universe Organization releases new 2024 format

Chelsea Manalo, the beauty from Bulacan, is the first Pinay of Afro-American descent to represent the Philippines at the annual Miss Universe

MANILA, Philippines — The Miss Universe Organization (MUO) released the new format for this year's Miss Universe edition.

MUO confirmed that 130 countries will join the 73rd edition of the world's most prestigious beauty pageant to be held in Mexico.

From 130 contestants, the first 30 beauty queens will advance in the competition.

After that, the ladies will be cut to 12 candidates that will move on to compete at the evening gown portion.

The final round will see the Top 5 contestants in the question and answer round.

Nicaragua's Sheynnis Palacios Sheynnis Palacios will crown the new queen in Arena CDMX in Mexico City on November 17.

Bulacan's Chelsea Manalo represent the Philippines in the pageant.

