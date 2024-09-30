After rejecting previous offer, Victoria Vincent to represent New Zealand at Miss Universe 2024

MANILA, Philippines — After rejecting the offer to represent New Zealand at Miss Universe last 2021, Filipina-Kiwi Victoria Vincent won as Miss Universe New Zealand 2024.

Victoria bested 15 other contestants and will represent New Zealand at Miss Universe 2024 in Mexico on November 14.

The beauty queen represented Bacoor at this year's Miss Universe Philippines and finished in the Top 10.

Victoria said that she joined Miss Universe New Zealand to honor her dad's heritage.

Last 2021, Victoria revealed that she was offered to become Miss Universe New Zealand 2021 after the MUPH coronation night but she declined.

In her Instagram account, Victoria said that she declined the offer because her heart will always be for the Philippines.

“Shortly after the MUPH coronation night, I was offered to be Miss Universe New Zealand 2021. After a week of contemplation, countless discussions with my family, friends and team, I eventually came to the decision to politely decline the offer,” Victoria said.

“So many people will say I’m crazy for turning down this opportunity, but I had to choose what I know in my heart was the right thing to do. My heart is, and always will be here to serve the Philippines. Some may say I’m not Filipina enough, and that’s ok. I know who I am. I know what I stand for. I am a Filipina,” she added.

Actress Franki Russell was supposed to be the representative of New Zealand at this year's Miss Universe, but she said that she was dethroned because of an issue over her previous films.

RELATED: 'I am a Filipina': Victoria Vincent turns down offer to be Miss New Zealand for Miss Universe 2021