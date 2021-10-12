'I am a Filipina': Victoria Vincent turns down offer to be Miss New Zealand for Miss Universe 2021

MANILA, Philippines — Victoria Velasquez Vincent, Miss Universe Philippines (MUPH) 2021 Charity, revealed that she was offered to become Miss Universe New Zealand 2021 after the MUPH coronation night but she declined.

In her Instagram account, Victoria said that she declined the offer because her heart will always be for the Philippines.

“Shortly after the MUPH coronation night, I was offered to be Miss Universe New Zealand 2021. After a week of contemplation, countless discussions with my family, friends and team, I eventually came to the decision to politely decline the offer,” Victoria said.

“So many people will say I’m crazy for turning down this opportunity, but I had to choose what I know in my heart was the right thing to do. My heart is, and always will be here to serve the Philippines. Some may say I’m not Filipina enough, and that’s ok. I know who I am. I know what I stand for. I am a Filipina,” she added.

She, however, thanked the Miss Universe New Zealand organization for their faith in her. She also thanked the Miss Universe Philippines organization for their support.

“Thank you to the MUNZ org for your kindness. I am endlessly grateful that you had faith in me and offered me the opportunity of a lifetime. Thank you to the MUPH org for offering your support regardless of what I decided to do,” she said.

“I am so excited to see what the future holds for us, Philippines,” she added.

