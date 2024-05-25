Pia Wurtzbach Jauncey goes Cinderella in another Cannes red carpet appearance

MANILA, Philippines — Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach Jauncey was a real-life Disney Princess for her third red carpet appearance at this year's Cannes Film Festival.

Pia's latest red carpet look was a magnificent blue dress by Dubai-based Filipino designer Michael Cinco, making her look like Cinderella, for the premiere of Matthieu Delaporte and Alexandre de La Patellière's "Le Comte de Monte-Cristo," a film based on the 1844 novel by Alexandre Dumas.

The custom-made dress was a blue liquid-satin gown with pockets, which according to Cinco, showcased Pia's "impeccable style and elegance further solidifying her status as the star in red carpet."

Pia even referenced Cinderella in the caption of one post she made on Instagram, "Be kind, have courage, and always believe in a little magic."

The beauty queen's latest Cannes red carpet appearance was as a guest of Campari and she was styled by Perry Tabora.

Earlier in the prestigious festival, Pia wore a haute couture draped asymmetrical long dress in tobacco silk gazar by Stephane Rolland to the premiere of "The Apprentice," starring Sebastian Stan as controversial former United States President Donald Trump.

She also attended the premiere of Paolo Sorrentino's "Parthenope," wearing a sheer chain-like outfit by Fendi.

Other than the red carpets, Pia also attended the Global Gift Gala wearing a simple yet elegant brown outfit composed of works by Ronny Kobo, Alexandre Vauthier and Bulgari as well as the Foundation for AIDS Research's (amFAR) gala in another blue dress this time by Alaïa.

Pia's Cannes Film Festival red carpet debut last year was her first public appearance since confirming her marriage to Jeremy Jauncey.

She attended the premieres of "Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny" and Hirokazu Kore-eda's "Monster" in two different dresses by Mark Bumgarner, one metallic scarlet and the other black.

