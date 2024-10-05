Miss Asia Pacific International returns after 5 years

MANILA, Philippines — After a five-year hiatus, the Miss Asia Pacific International (MAPI) pageant is back with a grand return in celebrating diversity and beauty — without the limitation of status or age.

"This is a new milestone to celebrate beauty, strength, and empowerment of women-ambassadors who represent the vibrant diversity of their countries and respective cultures. It is a platform that shares their dreams and the crusades they fight for. It is also a forum to practice positive transformation in celebrating the beauty of women," said MAPI President Eva Patalinghug.

A few delegates of this year's pageant were given special awards during its recent press presentation. They were Janelis Leyba, USA (Miss Missossology); Ma. Fernanda Colchada, Peru (Miss Pageantology); Ranyaphattaphon Rungrueang, Thailand (Miss Eventologie); Jennifer Corral Olsson, Sweden (Darling of the Press, 2nd runner-up); Blessa Ericha Figueroa, Philippines (Darling of the Press, 1st runner-up); and Katharina Weischele, New Zealand (Darling of the Press and Miss OPMB Worldwide).

This year's delegates are:

Breanna Mitchell (Australia)

Tasin Afrin Diana (Bangladesh)

Selena Ali (Belgium)

Gabriela de Paiva Padilla (Bolivia)

Mya Bao (Canada)

Valeria Fernanda Gonzales Loyola (Chile)

Luis Valentina Muñoz Ruiz (Colombia)

Julie Goye Dogan (France)

Jennifer Prokop (Germany)

Rosie Minako (Great Britain)

Reshia Lee Llaneras (Guam)

Mercedes Pair (Hong Kong)

Sophiya Singh (India)

Dessy Rahelia Siagan (Indonesia)

Mohana Tsuda (Japan)

Hayoung Cho (Korea)

Carol Hor Eau Lye (Malaysia)

Karen Sofia Nuñez (Mexico)

Merel van Roon (Netherlands)

Katharina Weischele (New Zealand)

Chizuruoke Sufficient Arua (Nigeria)

Maria Fernanda Colchada Medina (Peru)

Blessa Ericha Figueroa (Philippines)

Valeria Volkova (Russia)

Althea Hui Yuan Yee (Singapore)

Wanja Jennifer Grace Olsson (Sweden)

Mei-Jou Chen (Taiwan)

Ranyaphattaphon Rungrueang (Thailand)

Janelis Leyba (USA)

Maria Sanchez Paez (Venezuela)

Anh Vuong Pham Thi (Vietnam)

Precious Soko (Zambia)

The preliminary competition was held last October 3 at the Lanson Place Mall of Asia, where the candidates competed in the National Costume, Swimsuit, and Evening Gown categories for a chance to secure a spot in the semi-final round.

The final show of the comeback pageant will happen on Monday, October 7, 8 p.m. at the Newport Performing Arts Theater in Pasay City.

