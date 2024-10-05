Miss Asia Pacific International returns after 5 years
MANILA, Philippines — After a five-year hiatus, the Miss Asia Pacific International (MAPI) pageant is back with a grand return in celebrating diversity and beauty — without the limitation of status or age.
"This is a new milestone to celebrate beauty, strength, and empowerment of women-ambassadors who represent the vibrant diversity of their countries and respective cultures. It is a platform that shares their dreams and the crusades they fight for. It is also a forum to practice positive transformation in celebrating the beauty of women," said MAPI President Eva Patalinghug.
A few delegates of this year's pageant were given special awards during its recent press presentation. They were Janelis Leyba, USA (Miss Missossology); Ma. Fernanda Colchada, Peru (Miss Pageantology); Ranyaphattaphon Rungrueang, Thailand (Miss Eventologie); Jennifer Corral Olsson, Sweden (Darling of the Press, 2nd runner-up); Blessa Ericha Figueroa, Philippines (Darling of the Press, 1st runner-up); and Katharina Weischele, New Zealand (Darling of the Press and Miss OPMB Worldwide).
This year's delegates are:
- Breanna Mitchell (Australia)
- Tasin Afrin Diana (Bangladesh)
- Selena Ali (Belgium)
- Gabriela de Paiva Padilla (Bolivia)
- Mya Bao (Canada)
- Valeria Fernanda Gonzales Loyola (Chile)
- Luis Valentina Muñoz Ruiz (Colombia)
- Julie Goye Dogan (France)
- Jennifer Prokop (Germany)
- Rosie Minako (Great Britain)
- Reshia Lee Llaneras (Guam)
- Mercedes Pair (Hong Kong)
- Sophiya Singh (India)
- Dessy Rahelia Siagan (Indonesia)
- Mohana Tsuda (Japan)
- Hayoung Cho (Korea)
- Carol Hor Eau Lye (Malaysia)
- Karen Sofia Nuñez (Mexico)
- Merel van Roon (Netherlands)
- Katharina Weischele (New Zealand)
- Chizuruoke Sufficient Arua (Nigeria)
- Maria Fernanda Colchada Medina (Peru)
- Blessa Ericha Figueroa (Philippines)
- Valeria Volkova (Russia)
- Althea Hui Yuan Yee (Singapore)
- Wanja Jennifer Grace Olsson (Sweden)
- Mei-Jou Chen (Taiwan)
- Ranyaphattaphon Rungrueang (Thailand)
- Janelis Leyba (USA)
- Maria Sanchez Paez (Venezuela)
- Anh Vuong Pham Thi (Vietnam)
- Precious Soko (Zambia)
The preliminary competition was held last October 3 at the Lanson Place Mall of Asia, where the candidates competed in the National Costume, Swimsuit, and Evening Gown categories for a chance to secure a spot in the semi-final round.
The final show of the comeback pageant will happen on Monday, October 7, 8 p.m. at the Newport Performing Arts Theater in Pasay City.
