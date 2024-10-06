Philippines' Ahtisa Manalo wins People's Choice Award at 1st Miss Cosmo 2024

The Philippines' Ahtisa Manalo during the evening gown competition. Manalo ended her Miss Cosmo 2024 journey at the Top 10 of the pageant's inaugural edition held in Ho Chi Minh City in Vietnam on October 5, 2024.

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines' Ahtisa Manalo won the Miss Cosmo 2024 People's Choice Award at Saturday night's coronation night held in Ho Chi Minh City in Vietnam.

Ahtisa was also named the Miss Cosmo Tourism Ambassador at the inaugural edition of the pageant.

She failed to make the Top 5 after breaking the Top 10.

After the Top 5, the Top 2 contestants were named and they were Thailand and Indonesia.

Both ladies from Southeast Asia faced off in a rebuttal round where they were asked to present and argue for their causes.

After two rounds, Indonesia's Ketut Permata Juliastrid is named the first-ever Miss Cosmo 2024 in a coronation night that ended promptly at midnight.

Thailand's Karnruethai Tassabut is 1st runner-up.

Apart from Ahtisa, Filipina-Kiwi Franki Russell also joined the pageant as New Zealand's representative. She ended her journey in the Top 21.

The former "Pinoy Big Brother" housemate, however, won the Best National Costume for donning a black creation called "Kiwi Angel."

Miss International 2016 Kylie Verzosa was one of the hosts of the finale night.

The Miss Cosmo 2024 jury panel included former Miss Universe Organization president Paula Shugart, Pham Quang Vinh, Miss Universe 2018 Top 5 H'Hen Nie, Miss Supranational 2022 2nd runner-up Nguyen Huynh Kim Duyen, George Chien and Miss Universe 2021 Harnaaz Sandhu.

