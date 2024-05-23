Pia Wurtzbach Jauncey returns to Cannes Film Festival

MANILA, Philippines — Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach Jauncey returned to the Cannes Film Festival red carpet, a year after she debuted at the prestigious annual event.

Pia attended the premiere of "The Apprentice," starring Sebastian Stan as controversial former United States President Donald Trump. The Filipina beauty queen was a guest of coffee company Nespresso.

She wore a haute couture draped asymmetrical long dress in tobacco silk gazar, designed by Stephane Rolland, paired with Bulgari jewelry and a Roger Vivier clutch.

The former Miss Universe titleholder also attended the premiere of Paolo Sorrentino's "Parthenope," wearing a sheer chain-like outfit by Fendi.

Other than the red carpets, Pia also attended the Global Gift Gala wearing a simple yet elegant brown outfit composed of works by Ronny Kobo, Alexandre Vauthier and Bulgari.

Pia's Cannes Film Festival red carpet debut last year was her first public appearance since confirming her marriage to Jeremy Jauncey.

She attended the premieres of "Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny" and Hirokazu Kore-eda's "Monster" in two different dresses by Mark Bumgarner, one metallic scarlet and the other black.

The 77th Cannes Film Festival runs until May 25, as presided by "Barbie" filmmaker Greta Gerwig, where 22 films, including Francis Ford Coppola's "Megalopolis," Yorgos Lanthimos' "Kinds of Kindness" and Sean Baker's "Anora," are competing for the Palme d'Or.

