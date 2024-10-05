Heart Evangelista turns emotional, thanks new glam team

MANILA, Philippines — Heart Evangelista turned emotional at the end of Paris Fashion Week.

In her Instagram account, Heart posted a video of her crying with the Eiffel Tower in the background. The video also features her new glam team.

“We’ll always fight for you no matter what. We’ll fight for you dear, no matter what. Maniwala ka sa’min. Iba kami,” Kristine Ira Lesaca, talent management specialist of Sparkle GMA Artist Center, said.

“Kaya ako umiiyak kasi kanina nag-dasal ako na sana okay lahat kasi nag-pictorial ako dati dito, iba ‘yung mga kasama ko,” Heart said pertaining to her past glam team.

“Kaya parang sabi ko, in Jesus’ name, sana kung meron akong pagkukulang sa nakaraan ko, sana talagang mabigay ko sa inyo kasi I really want you guys to be happy,” she added.

Heart's former glam team included makeup artist Justin Soriano and hairstylist Jeck Aguilar.

In the caption of the post, Heart thanked her new glam team.

"For everything has a reason. Trust that all is always for the best. Forever grateful to be blessed by every single one of YOU," she wrote.

