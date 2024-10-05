Filipina-Kiwi Franki Russell wins Best National Costume at Miss Cosmo 2024

MANILA, Philippines — Filipina-Kiwi Franki Russell ended her journey in the Top 21 as New Zealand's bet, but she won the Best National Costume at the inaugural Miss Cosmo 2024 in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam on Saturday night.

The former "Pinoy Big Brother" housemate failed to advanced to the Top 10, where her fellow Filipina and Philippine bet Ahtisa Manalo secured a spot.

Russell, however, won the Best National Costume for donning a black creation called "Kiwi Angel."

Designed by Simeon Cayetano, Russell said her national costume embodies New Zealand’s "strength, resilience, and enduring spirit."

"The inspiration behind the costume comes from our rich culture, using black and silver colors to reflect our pop culture, wildlife, and national symbols. The black honors the internationally renowned All Blacks rugby team, a symbol of excellence in sports that resonates with many Kiwis.

"The bodice is inspired by the endangered Kiwi bird, which is a rare and cherished part of New Zealand’s wildlife. Additionally, the silver fern, a national emblem, represents unity and pride, woven into the very fabric of our nation.

"Together, these elements come together to create the Kiwi Angel, which symbolizes the optimism and strength of New Zealand and its people," wrote Franki on Instagram.

