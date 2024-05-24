Kelsey Merritt breathtaking on Cannes 2024 red carpet

MANILA, Philippines — Filipino-American model Kelsey Merritt was a stunning sight on the red carpet of the 2024 Cannes Film Festival.

Merritt attended the premiere of "Marcello Mio," one of the competing films at the prestigious annual festival, as a guest of luxury brand Kilian Paris.

She wore a slimming black dress with a plunging neckline by Carolina Herrera that showed off her figure, topped by jewelry from Tiffany and Co.

A number of Filipino artists were seen attending this year's Cannes Film Festival, with beauty queens Pia Wurtzbach Jauncey and Kylie Verzosa also walking the red carpet — the latter three times, just as she did in her Cannes debut last year.

Other Filipino actors in Cannes this year include Shain Magdayao, Xian Lim, Jericho Rosales, and Ruby Ruiz.

Merritt is the first Filipina to walk the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show, which is returning later this year after a six-year hiatus.

The 77th Cannes Film Festival runs until May 25, as presided by "Barbie" filmmaker Greta Gerwig, where 22 films, including Francis Ford Coppola's "Megalopolis," Yorgos Lanthimos' "Kinds of Kindness" and Sean Baker's "Anora," are competing for the Palme d'Or.

