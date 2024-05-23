Kylie Verzosa stuns Cannes 2024 red carpet for 3rd time

MANILA, Philippines — Beauty queen-turned-actress Kylie Verzosa walked the red carpet of this year's Cannes Film Festival for a third time, matching the number of appearances she made at last year's edition.

Kylie's third red carpet appearance at the prestigious festival this year was for the premiere of Yorgos Lanthimos' "Kinds of Kindness," starring Emma Stone, who recently won her second Best Actress Oscar for starring in Lanthimos' prior film "Poor Things."

After initially donning two different dresses by Mark Bumgarner, Kylie's third outfit was a black and yellow gown by Dubai-based label Sophie Couture, founded by Azerbaijani fashion designer Gunel Babayeva.

The yellow dress featured a black velvet corset and flowing, puffed sleeves and skirt printed with flower and avian silhouettes. She accented her red carpet look with Marli diamond jewelry.

Kylie also attended a dinner hosted by champagne house Moet & Chandon and fashion company Dior. She also graced the party hosted by Magnum Ice Cream, wearing a silver outfit by Geyanna Youness and shoes by Gianvito Rossi in the latter.

During this year's opening ceremony and premiere of opening film "Le Deuxième Acte (The Second Act)," Kylie wore a black custom mermaid dress by Bumgarner, who also designed her outfits when she made her Cannes debut last year.

The beauty queen then wore a mauve Bumgarner dress and a Messika diamond necklace at the premiere of "Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga."

Verzosa, crowned Miss International 2016 before joining showbiz, recently starred in the movies "Elevator," "Penduko" and "Fit Check: Confessions of an Ukay Queen."

The 77th Cannes Film Festival runs until May 25, as presided by "Barbie" filmmaker Greta Gerwig, where 22 films, including Francis Ford Coppola's "Megalopolis," Yorgos Lanthimos' "Kinds of Kindness" and Sean Baker's "Anora," are competing for the Palme d'Or.

