^

Fashion and Beauty

Anne Curtis shares her most prized Gucci possessions

Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo - Philstar.com
September 7, 2023 | 12:33pm
Anne Curtis shares her most prized Gucci possessions
Anne Curtis with Raymond Gutierrez and Sarah Lahbati at Gucci's Greenbelt 4 store opening on September 6, 2023 (left); Anne wearing Gucci sneakers at a Jollibee event (right)
Philstar.com/Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo

MANILA, Philippines — From sneakers to open high-heels, Anne Curtis has been spotted wearing Gucci through the years.

At last night’s Gucci Greenbelt 4 store opening, Anne was among the many celebrity guests who attended. Prior to the opening, Anne went viral for posting her daring photos wearing a Gucci bra.

When asked by Philstar.com for her favorites from her personal Gucci collection, she said: “Of course, the classic monogram is there. The bamboo bag! I really love the Adidas and the Gucci collaboration as well.”

“I love that they always have something fun for each collection that comes out. It really speaks to a different audience, to different people in the fashion world, and just everyone’s individual style,” Anne said of the Italian luxury label.

“Although I noticed that they’re going back to their classics, which I love as well, but I always love that there’s that element of fun in the collections!”

Spanning over 7,475 square feet, the new store along Makati Avenue carries a wide selection — from ready-to-wear to handbags, travel bags, shoes, belts, silks, eyewear, small leather goods, jewelry and watches.

vuukle comment

ANNE CURTIS

GUCCI
Philstar
x
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
Pia Wurtzbach reacts to 'no swimsuit competition' in pageants
4 days ago

Pia Wurtzbach reacts to 'no swimsuit competition' in pageants

By Jan Milo Severo | 4 days ago
Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach shared her thoughts on different pageants dropping the swimsuit competition. 
Fashion and Beauty
fbtw
Spotlight on Inabel: Bangui-inspired creations at Davao fashion show
5 days ago

Spotlight on Inabel: Bangui-inspired creations at Davao fashion show

By Earl D.C. Bracamonte | 5 days ago
The Molino Ti Angin collection draws inspiration from the magnificent Bangui Wind Farm located in the picturesque Ilocos Norte...
Fashion and Beauty
fbtw
Filipino fashion labels rebrand to adapt to climate change
5 days ago

Filipino fashion labels rebrand to adapt to climate change

By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 5 days ago
Filipino fashion conglomerate Bayo Group recently unveiled in Ayala Malls Makati its first multi-brand concept store in Glorietta...
Fashion and Beauty
fbtw
Gender-less fashion: Menswear standouts at Mindanao Fashion Summit Year 12
6 days ago

Gender-less fashion: Menswear standouts at Mindanao Fashion Summit Year 12

By C. Mendez Legaspi | 6 days ago
One of the highlights of the City of Golden Friendship’s Higalaay Festival is the Mindanao Fashion Summit MFS). This...
Fashion and Beauty
fbtw
WATCH: Sarah Geronimo, Matteo Guidicelli slay runway show together
6 days ago

WATCH: Sarah Geronimo, Matteo Guidicelli slay runway show together

By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 6 days ago
Here are some collections to look forward to this fashion month:
Fashion and Beauty
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with