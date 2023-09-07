Anne Curtis shares her most prized Gucci possessions

Anne Curtis with Raymond Gutierrez and Sarah Lahbati at Gucci's Greenbelt 4 store opening on September 6, 2023 (left); Anne wearing Gucci sneakers at a Jollibee event (right)

MANILA, Philippines — From sneakers to open high-heels, Anne Curtis has been spotted wearing Gucci through the years.

At last night’s Gucci Greenbelt 4 store opening, Anne was among the many celebrity guests who attended. Prior to the opening, Anne went viral for posting her daring photos wearing a Gucci bra.

When asked by Philstar.com for her favorites from her personal Gucci collection, she said: “Of course, the classic monogram is there. The bamboo bag! I really love the Adidas and the Gucci collaboration as well.”

“I love that they always have something fun for each collection that comes out. It really speaks to a different audience, to different people in the fashion world, and just everyone’s individual style,” Anne said of the Italian luxury label.

“Although I noticed that they’re going back to their classics, which I love as well, but I always love that there’s that element of fun in the collections!”

Spanning over 7,475 square feet, the new store along Makati Avenue carries a wide selection — from ready-to-wear to handbags, travel bags, shoes, belts, silks, eyewear, small leather goods, jewelry and watches.