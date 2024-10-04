81-year-old contestant bags 'Best Dressed' at Miss Universe Korea 2024

Choi Soon-hwa is the oldest contestant at Miss Universe Korea 2024 held on September 30, 2024 in Seoul, South Korea.

MANILA, Philippines — Choi Soon-hwa may have not taken the coveted crown at last Monday's Miss Universe Korea 2024 coronation, but the 81-year-old won "Best Dressed" and the Internet.

The octogenarian is among the 31 contestants who tried to win the coveted title to represent South Korea at the Miss Universe 2024 pageant in Mexico next month.

Choi did not win it but was awarded Best Dressed instead.

A former hospital worker, Choi told BBC that she was inspired to take modeling after a patient suggested it when she was 72.

"After raising children and going through hardships, it’s just two people left, and that’s when you need to find what you want to do.

"Once you find it, it becomes the energy that drives your life, leading to a positive outlook and healthier relationships with people, which in turn helps your well-being," said Choi to BBC.

With the Miss Universe Organization lifting the age limit for aspiring contestants this year, Choi saw her opportunity. The organization has also allowed married women, transgender women and single mothers to take part in the beauty pageant world's most coveted title.

"Just being able to participate is an amazing and honorable experience," Choi said.

The 22-year-old fashion school student Han Ariel won the Miss Universe Korea 2024 crown and will represent her country in Mexico in November.

