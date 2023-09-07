Anne Curtis channels Gucci ad in The STAR cover for Makati store opening

From left: The Gucci ad starring Italian model Vittoria Ceretti that appeared on The STAR on September 6, 2023, the day of the opening of the new Gucci Greenbelt 4 store attended by Anne Curtis, Liza Soberano and Nadine Lustre, among many others (right)

MANILA, Philippines — Actress and TV host Anne Curtis wore the exact same Gucci top and skirt as the model in a Gucci ad wears in The STAR’s ad earlier yesterday at the opening of the Italian fashion house’s new store in Greenbelt 4, Makati City.

Anne wore the exact pieces that Italian model Vittoria Ceretti wore for Gucci’s fall-winter 2023 campaign photographed by David Sims in Milan, Italy.

Anne, however, brought a black version of the red bag that Ceretti sported for the ad.

“I love that they always have something fun for each collection that comes out. It really speaks to a different audience, to different people in the fashion world,” Anne told Philstar.com why she loves the Italian luxury label.

Earlier yesterday prior to the store opening, Anne also made a splash on social media by posting daring photos, showing her wearing a Gucci bra.

Anne was among the many celebrity guests that flocked the store opening.

Spanning over 7,475 square feet, the new store along Makati Avenue carries a wide selection composed of ready-to-wear, handbags, travel bags, shoes, belts, silks, eyewear, small leather goods, jewelry, and watches.