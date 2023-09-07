^

Fashion and Beauty

Anne Curtis channels Gucci ad in The STAR cover for Makati store opening

Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo - Philstar.com
September 7, 2023 | 11:06am
Anne Curtis channels Gucci ad in The STAR cover for Makati store opening
From left: The Gucci ad starring Italian model Vittoria Ceretti that appeared on The STAR on September 6, 2023, the day of the opening of the new Gucci Greenbelt 4 store attended by Anne Curtis, Liza Soberano and Nadine Lustre, among many others (right)
Philstar.com/Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo

MANILA, Philippines — Actress and TV host Anne Curtis wore the exact same Gucci top and skirt as the model in a Gucci ad wears in The STAR’s ad earlier yesterday at the opening of the Italian fashion house’s new store in Greenbelt 4, Makati City.

Anne wore the exact pieces that Italian model Vittoria Ceretti wore for Gucci’s fall-winter 2023 campaign photographed by David Sims in Milan, Italy. 

Anne, however, brought a black version of the red bag that Ceretti sported for the ad.

“I love that they always have something fun for each collection that comes out. It really speaks to a different audience, to different people in the fashion world,” Anne told Philstar.com why she loves the Italian luxury label.

Earlier yesterday prior to the store opening, Anne also made a splash on social media by posting daring photos, showing her wearing a Gucci bra.

Anne was among the many celebrity guests that flocked the store opening.

Spanning over 7,475 square feet, the new store along Makati Avenue carries a wide selection composed of ready-to-wear, handbags, travel bags, shoes, belts, silks, eyewear, small leather goods, jewelry, and watches.

vuukle comment

ANNE CURTIS

GUCCI
Philstar
x
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
Spotlight on Inabel: Bangui-inspired creations at Davao fashion show
5 days ago

Spotlight on Inabel: Bangui-inspired creations at Davao fashion show

By Earl D.C. Bracamonte | 5 days ago
The Molino Ti Angin collection draws inspiration from the magnificent Bangui Wind Farm located in the picturesque Ilocos Norte...
Fashion and Beauty
fbtw
Filipino fashion labels rebrand to adapt to climate change
5 days ago

Filipino fashion labels rebrand to adapt to climate change

By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 5 days ago
Filipino fashion conglomerate Bayo Group recently unveiled in Ayala Malls Makati its first multi-brand concept store in Glorietta...
Fashion and Beauty
fbtw
Gender-less fashion: Menswear standouts at Mindanao Fashion Summit Year 12
5 days ago

Gender-less fashion: Menswear standouts at Mindanao Fashion Summit Year 12

By C. Mendez Legaspi | 5 days ago
One of the highlights of the City of Golden Friendship’s Higalaay Festival is the Mindanao Fashion Summit MFS). This...
Fashion and Beauty
fbtw
WATCH: Sarah Geronimo, Matteo Guidicelli slay runway show together
6 days ago

WATCH: Sarah Geronimo, Matteo Guidicelli slay runway show together

By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 6 days ago
Here are some collections to look forward to this fashion month:
Fashion and Beauty
fbtw
Donny Pangilinan shares newfound K-beauty routine
6 days ago

Donny Pangilinan shares newfound K-beauty routine

By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 6 days ago
The “He’s Into Her” star recalled an instance when even one pimple became so capable of ruining his da...
Fashion and Beauty
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with