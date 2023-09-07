^

Fashion and Beauty

'Time will come': Anne Curtis tells Angelica Panganiban over 'killer' abs

Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo - Philstar.com
September 7, 2023 | 11:54am
'Time will come': Anne Curtis tells Angelica Panganiban over 'killer' abs
Anne Curtis wearing a Gucci bra as teaser for the Italian brand's Greenbelt 4 store opening
Anne Curtis via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — Anne Curtis has shared her reaction to fellow actress Angelica Panganiban’s comment on Instagram.

It can be recalled that yesterday, Anne teased about Gucci’s Greenbelt 4 store opening last night by posting a sexy photo shoot wearing a Gucci bra. 

In Anne’s Instagram post, among those who commented was Angelica, who said: “Tigil mo na to kambal. Ayoko na mainggit.”

In an interview with Philstar.com during Gucci’s Greenbelt 4 store opening last night, Anne laughed about Angelica’s comment. Anne also wore a body-baring, see-through ensemble at the opening.

When asked about her advice for those who were envious of her “killer” body and abs, Anne quipped: “I think it’s all about, the time will come when you feel like you start working out again, and preparing. Me kasi, I’m preparing for a project with direk Erik Matti.”

When asked to confirm if she is working on a sequel to her action movie “Buy Bust,” Anne simply said: “Basta, it’s a project with Erik Matti.”

As seen in her previous Instagram posts, Anne works out by training in traditional Filipino stick combat Arnis.

Anne was among the many celebrity guests that flocked the Gucci store opening.

Spanning over 7,475 square feet, the new store along Makati Avenue carries a wide selection composed of ready-to-wear, handbags, travel bags, shoes, belts, silks, eyewear, small leather goods, jewelry and watches.

vuukle comment

ANNE CURTIS

GUCCI
Philstar
x
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
Pia Wurtzbach reacts to 'no swimsuit competition' in pageants
4 days ago

Pia Wurtzbach reacts to 'no swimsuit competition' in pageants

By Jan Milo Severo | 4 days ago
Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach shared her thoughts on different pageants dropping the swimsuit competition. 
Fashion and Beauty
fbtw
Spotlight on Inabel: Bangui-inspired creations at Davao fashion show
5 days ago

Spotlight on Inabel: Bangui-inspired creations at Davao fashion show

By Earl D.C. Bracamonte | 5 days ago
The Molino Ti Angin collection draws inspiration from the magnificent Bangui Wind Farm located in the picturesque Ilocos Norte...
Fashion and Beauty
fbtw
Filipino fashion labels rebrand to adapt to climate change
5 days ago

Filipino fashion labels rebrand to adapt to climate change

By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 5 days ago
Filipino fashion conglomerate Bayo Group recently unveiled in Ayala Malls Makati its first multi-brand concept store in Glorietta...
Fashion and Beauty
fbtw
Gender-less fashion: Menswear standouts at Mindanao Fashion Summit Year 12
5 days ago

Gender-less fashion: Menswear standouts at Mindanao Fashion Summit Year 12

By C. Mendez Legaspi | 5 days ago
One of the highlights of the City of Golden Friendship’s Higalaay Festival is the Mindanao Fashion Summit MFS). This...
Fashion and Beauty
fbtw
WATCH: Sarah Geronimo, Matteo Guidicelli slay runway show together
6 days ago

WATCH: Sarah Geronimo, Matteo Guidicelli slay runway show together

By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 6 days ago
Here are some collections to look forward to this fashion month:
Fashion and Beauty
fbtw
Donny Pangilinan shares newfound K-beauty routine
6 days ago

Donny Pangilinan shares newfound K-beauty routine

By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 6 days ago
The “He’s Into Her” star recalled an instance when even one pimple became so capable of ruining his da...
Fashion and Beauty
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with