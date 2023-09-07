'Time will come': Anne Curtis tells Angelica Panganiban over 'killer' abs

Anne Curtis wearing a Gucci bra as teaser for the Italian brand's Greenbelt 4 store opening

MANILA, Philippines — Anne Curtis has shared her reaction to fellow actress Angelica Panganiban’s comment on Instagram.

It can be recalled that yesterday, Anne teased about Gucci’s Greenbelt 4 store opening last night by posting a sexy photo shoot wearing a Gucci bra.

In Anne’s Instagram post, among those who commented was Angelica, who said: “Tigil mo na to kambal. Ayoko na mainggit.”

In an interview with Philstar.com during Gucci’s Greenbelt 4 store opening last night, Anne laughed about Angelica’s comment. Anne also wore a body-baring, see-through ensemble at the opening.

When asked about her advice for those who were envious of her “killer” body and abs, Anne quipped: “I think it’s all about, the time will come when you feel like you start working out again, and preparing. Me kasi, I’m preparing for a project with direk Erik Matti.”

When asked to confirm if she is working on a sequel to her action movie “Buy Bust,” Anne simply said: “Basta, it’s a project with Erik Matti.”

As seen in her previous Instagram posts, Anne works out by training in traditional Filipino stick combat Arnis.

Anne was among the many celebrity guests that flocked the Gucci store opening.

Spanning over 7,475 square feet, the new store along Makati Avenue carries a wide selection composed of ready-to-wear, handbags, travel bags, shoes, belts, silks, eyewear, small leather goods, jewelry and watches.