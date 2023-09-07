Gucci takes over Louis Vuitton’s Greenbelt 4 store

MANILA, Philippines — Italian fashion giant Gucci is expanding its presence in the Philippines with the opening of a new boutique in Greenbelt 4, taking over the space once occupied by Gucci’s fiercest French rival Louis Vuitton, which has since moved in the adjacent Greenbelt 3.

Located in Greenbelt 4 along Makati Avenue in Makati City, Gucci’s new home in Greenbelt is just in front its former store in the same building, but is now bigger, spanning over 7,475 square feet and carrying a wide selection composed of ready-to-wear, handbags, travel bags, shoes, belts, silks, eyewear, small leather goods, jewelry and watches.

Guests are warmly welcomed by a restored façade, all in marble – an antique stone that naturally reflects light onto its surroundings – and distinguished by a multi-hued geometrical motif whose veining elegantly frames the House’s logo. A light-emitting diode (LED) screen video wall, presenting Gucci’s latest campaigns, adds dynamism to the exteriors.

The design of the interiors is equally refined, as the marble flooring echoes the façade through its discreet palette and geometric shapes, drawing inspiration from designs found across antique historic buildings. Hand-painted wood flooring features decorative motifs that reference details from the House’s collections while soft rich fabrics in lighter tones adorn the walls, harmoniously complementing the ivory boiserie, which acts as a delicate backdrop to the items on display. The use of clean lines and an understated palette adds to the environment’s polished and subtle charm.

Philstar.com/Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo Top: Actress Anne Curtis (center) and Bank of the Philippine Islands (BPI) Vice President Mariana Zobel de Ayala (fourth from left) at the Gucci Greenbelt 4 store opening on September 6, 2023.

Philstar.com/Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo Envisioned to make guests feel at home, the store is framed with built-in displays reminiscent of walk-in closets while newly designed racks inspired by classic brass designs gracefully accommodate diverse product categories. Velvet armchairs and sofas, and shaggy wool monochrome rugs are placed throughout to create intimate corners. The aesthetic dialogue between elements drawn from different places and eras speaks to the House’s core narrative, resulting in a space that is sophisticated and surprising at the same time.

Philstar.com/Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo Gucci black vans (left) carry VIPs into the store; a disc jockey (right) wearing Gucci, playing beats during the launch

As part of Gucci’s commitment to implement and enhance eco-friendly initiatives and energy-efficient technologies in the House’s stores worldwide, the new boutique is designed using LED guidelines and principles; monitor and promote energy efficiency.

Founded in Florence, Italy, in 1921, Gucci is one of the world’s leading luxury brands. Following the House’s centenary, the brand forges ahead continuing to redefine luxury while celebrating creativity, Italian craftsmanship, and innovation. It is part of the global luxury group Kering, which manages renowned Houses in fashion, leather goods, jewelry and eyewear.