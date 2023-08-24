Red Charity Gala featuring Ivarluski Aseron returns in October

MANILA, Philippines — The Red Charity Gala will be staged this October after a three-year hiatus caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, with the comeback 2023 edition featuring fashion designer Ivarluski Aseron.

The long-running fashion charity event was first organized by philantropists Tessa Prieto and Kate Tiñga in 2009 for the benefit of the Philippine Red Cross, the Assumption HS81 Foundation and other beneficiaries.

Past featured designers include Rajo Laurel, Michael Cinco, Jojie Lloren, Lesley Mobo, Furne One, Dennis Lustico, Chito Vijandre, Cary Santiago, Joey Samson and Ezra Santos.

Designs by Aseron to be featured at the 2023 Red Charity Gala will center on the "A Memoir in Motion" theme, which will show the designer's personal approach to storytelling and self-expression as well as look back at past works to reflect his design journey.

Such past experiences are seen in Aseron's structured, minimal and experimental style, most recently showcased in his latest collection where he paid homage to Filipino culture with a modern Filipiniana that incorporated basket-weaving techniques akin to the banig (woven mat).

Aseron's designs have led him to participate in various fashion weeks like Bali in 2007, Kuala Lumpur in 2005 and 2007, and in the Philippines from 2002 to 2005.

He was recognized as the Revolutionary Designer of the Year at MTV 2004 and won Fashion Designer of the Year for Evening Wear at the 2008 Mega Fashion Awards.

The 2023 Red Charity Gala featuring Aseron will take place at Makati's The Peninsula Manila on October 8.

