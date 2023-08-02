In photos: Filipino designers showcase Audrey Hepburn interpretations at Manila exhibit

MANILA, Philippines — Apart from passion and compassion, the newly opened “Intimate Audrey” exhibition in S Maison, Pasay City shows the other side of Audrey Hepburn she is also best-known for: fashion.

Among the exhibit opening’s guests were First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos, Presidential sister Irene Marcos-Araneta, celebrity beauty doctors Vicki Belo and Hayden Kho Jr., Miss Universe 1973 Margie Moran-Floirendo and actress-news anchor Christine Jacob-Sandejas, who all came dressed in their best Audrey Hepburn interpretations.

Besides some of Audrey’s pictures, film costumes and other personal stuff, 22 Filipino designers juxtaposed some of their best works alongside some of the actress’ most iconic looks, including her “Breakfast at Tiffany’s” little black dress (LBD) and “Sabrina” gown both designed by frequent collaborator Hubert de Givenchy.

Presented by Audrey’s son, Sean Hepburn Ferrer, in partnership with fashX and S Maison, the exhibit is on display from August 1 until October 29. Tickets are available through SM Ticket outlets.

Philstar.com/Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo Designer Joey Samson and Presidential sister Irene Marcos-Araneta inspecting the hem of Audrey Hepburn's Pierre Balmain dress worn at her wedding with 'War and Peace' co-star Mel Ferrer

Philstar.com/Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo From left: Li-j Eleazar-Cerujano and Mark Lewis Higgins of Slim's Fashion and Arts School beside a white gown designed by Mark's mom, National Artist for Fashion Salvacion Lim Higgins; creations by Jun Escario and JC Buendia

Philstar.com/Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo From left: Designs by Rhett Eala, Puey Quinones, Frederick Peralta, Cary Santiago, Randy Ortiz and Jojie Lloren

Philstar.com/Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo From left: Creations by Len Cabili, Ivarluski Aseron, Ramon Valera and Philip Rodriguez

Philstar.com/Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo From left: Designs by Pepito Albert, Vic Barba, Patrice Ramos-Diaz and Auggie Cordero