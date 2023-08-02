In photos: Filipino designers showcase Audrey Hepburn interpretations at Manila exhibit
MANILA, Philippines — Apart from passion and compassion, the newly opened “Intimate Audrey” exhibition in S Maison, Pasay City shows the other side of Audrey Hepburn she is also best-known for: fashion.
Among the exhibit opening’s guests were First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos, Presidential sister Irene Marcos-Araneta, celebrity beauty doctors Vicki Belo and Hayden Kho Jr., Miss Universe 1973 Margie Moran-Floirendo and actress-news anchor Christine Jacob-Sandejas, who all came dressed in their best Audrey Hepburn interpretations.
Besides some of Audrey’s pictures, film costumes and other personal stuff, 22 Filipino designers juxtaposed some of their best works alongside some of the actress’ most iconic looks, including her “Breakfast at Tiffany’s” little black dress (LBD) and “Sabrina” gown both designed by frequent collaborator Hubert de Givenchy.
Presented by Audrey’s son, Sean Hepburn Ferrer, in partnership with fashX and S Maison, the exhibit is on display from August 1 until October 29. Tickets are available through SM Ticket outlets.
- Latest