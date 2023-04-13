^

Arts and Culture

WATCH: Filipiniana historian explains difference between Terno, Balintawak

Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo - Philstar.com
April 13, 2023 | 7:50pm

MANILA, Philippines — Looking for a Filipiniana costume? You may choose between a Terno or a Balintawak. But how can you tell them apart?

Famed Filipino scenographer and Filipiniana historian Gino Gonzales explained the difference between Terno and Balintawak.

While the Terno is a Filipino national costume top typified by its butterfly sleeves that usually comes with a matching skirt hence the term “terno” or “matching,” a Balintawak, Gonzales said, is still a Terno but with twists.

“First and for all, a Balintawak is still a Terno, but it’s the country version and it has two elements that are very important. One is the alampay, which is a kerchief, and a tapis, which is a strip of cloth that’s wrapped around the waist. And normally, those two things match,” Gonzales told Philstar.com in an exclusive interview at yesterday’s opening of Ternocon III: Ang Balintawak Ngayon exhibit for which he is the Artistic Director.

“They’re very practical pieces. The alampay is also used for wiping sweat, covering your head when it’s hot, and then covering your shoulders when it’s cold. You use it for travel, for working, etc.,” added Gonzales, who wore an Ivarluski Aseron Barong Tagalog strewn with artificial sampaguita flowers.

Some of the pieces on display include creations by Glyn Alley Magtibay (center), an Oriental Mindoro native mentored by designers and The STAR columnists Chito Vijandre and Ricky Toledo, who innovatively played with translucent X-ray sheets to create the Balintawak’s butterfly sleeves, bodice, corset and other accessories. 
Philstar.com/Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo

Dennis Marasigan, Cultural Center of the Philippines (CCP) vice president and artistic director, explained in a speech at the exhibit opening that the Balintawak is the Terno’s country version.

“The Balintawak is typically used for trips to the countryside and it is characterized by a camisa with a butterfly sleeves, a matching alampay, a saya with a tapis worn around the waist. Design motifs include stripes, plaid, floral, and whimsical imagery. And though it was originally intended as an informal attire, the Balintawak has also evolved as a formal dress over the decades,” he elaborated.

“Like other variations of Terno, Balintawak identifies with the butterfly sleeves. Typically used for town fiestas, pilgrimages, or excursions to the countryside, this type of Terno is characterized by its alampay (a piece of cloth used as a head scarf, a kerchief folded as a triangle, or folded as a narrow rectangle resting on one shoulder) and the tapis (a strip of cloth wrapped around the waist),” a CCP press statement said.

“Traditional Balintawaks were typically made from cañamazo (for the camisa/blouse) and printed cotton (for the alampay, tapis, and saya/skirt). Design motifs include stripes, plaid, flora, and whimsical imagery.”

From a country costume usually only worn by folk dancers, Ternocon aims to “find new ways” into making the Balintawak more relevant to today’s generation, hence the exhibit, said Gonzales.

He recalled that when Ternocon, a biennial Terno-making convention and competition, culminated with a fashion show recently, Ayala Malls officials loved it so much that they envisioned to bring the Ternocon closer to mallgoers.

“By seeing the garments, you’d be inspired to wear it,” Gino said of the around 75 creations on display from 26 designers from all over the Philippines, ranging from to young designers to Ternocon mentors like “Manila’s Fashion Prince” Inno Sotto.

“Although documentation of Ternocon is available on social media, a physical exhibit can provide better public awareness on the historical and social context of the Balintawak – giving next generations of Filipinos more reasons to admire and appreciate our symbols of identity as Filipinos,” Marasigan said. — Video by Philstar.com/Deni Bernardo, editing by EC Toledo

RELATED: Ben Chan: Terno ‘doing very well’ in Bench

FILIPINIANA

GINO GONZALES
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
WATCH: Filipiniana historian explains difference between Terno, Balintawak
Exclusive
1 hour ago

WATCH: Filipiniana historian explains difference between Terno, Balintawak

By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 1 hour ago
Looking for a Filipiniana costume? You may choose between a Terno or a Balintawak. But how can you tell them apart?
Arts and Culture
fbtw
Filipino graffiti artist Quiccs collaborates with Johnnie Walker, designs Blue Label bottles
1 day ago

Filipino graffiti artist Quiccs collaborates with Johnnie Walker, designs Blue Label bottles

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Liquor brand Johnnie Walker teamed up with internationally renowned street and graffiti artist Quiccs to create the newest...
Arts and Culture
fbtw
In photos, videos: The Philippines' longest Lenten procession
Exclusive
2 days ago

In photos, videos: The Philippines' longest Lenten procession

By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 2 days ago
The Good Friday procession of St. Augustine Parish Church in Baliuag, Bulacan continues to break records as the longest and...
Arts and Culture
fbtw
Mexican TikToker shares Maya language with new generations
2 days ago

Mexican TikToker shares Maya language with new generations

By Sofia Miselem | 2 days ago
Santos Tuz, a 21-year-old from the southeastern Mexican state of Yucatan, discovered his vocation to keep the words of his...
Arts and Culture
fbtw
UK royals unveil emoji, procession details for coronation
2 days ago

UK royals unveil emoji, procession details for coronation

By Agence France-Presse | 2 days ago
Britain's royal family revealed new details about King Charles III's coronation next month, including a new Twitter...
Arts and Culture
fbtw
Researchers unearth 2,000 ram heads in Egypt temple
2 days ago

Researchers unearth 2,000 ram heads in Egypt temple

By Agence France-Presse | 2 days ago
Archaeologists in Egypt have discovered more than 2,000 ancient mummified sheep heads left as offerings in a temple to the...
Arts and Culture
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with