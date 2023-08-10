'Anne Hepburn': Anne Curtis' emotional meeting with idol Audrey Hepburn's son, Manila exhibit visit

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya actress Anne Curtis turned emotional upon visiting Audrey Hepburn's Manila exhibit.

In her Instagram account, Anne posted a video of her visit to "Intimate Audrey Exhibit Manila" where she met the Hollywood icon's son Sean Hepburn Ferrer.

"I have been an admirer of Audrey Hepburn since my father first introduced her films to me, the initial being 'My Fair Lady.' It was an instant admiration that has lasted till this day... from watching all her films, collecting what memorabilia I could, and of course, respecting & being inspired by her humanitarian work," she wrote.

"When I heard that her exhibit, @intimateaudreymanila would be visiting the shores of Manila I couldn’t believe it. Thank you @seanhepburnferrer for showing this Intimate side of your mother. We have all loved her for her fashion style and acting but this exhibit is so special because it lives true to its name, by getting to know more about Audrey, intimately," she added.

Anne said she never imagined that she would, in real life, would be able to see bits and pieces of Audrey's life.

"A really special moment too, is when you walk in and hear her voice and see her silhouette. I tried so hard not to cry (kasi nakakahiya) but failed," she said.

"You have to experience this. Definitely won’t be the last time I visit! Will be bringing my dad next. The exhibit is at S Maison at Conrad. Near the Mall of Asia," she added.

She thanked Sean for letting her know his mom more.

"Thank you again @seanhepburnferrer was so special to meet you and hear personal stories behind each photo and memorabilia," she said.

