^

Fashion and Beauty

Audrey Hepburn's son, granddaughter; Marcoses open Manila exhibit

Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo - Philstar.com
August 1, 2023 | 2:10am
Audrey Hepburn's son, granddaughter; Marcoses open Manila exhibit
Audrey Hepburn's 'Breakfast at Tiffany's' poster and other memorabilia (left) are on display in 'Intimate Audrey,' opened by her son and granddaughter in S Maison together with First Lady Liza Marcos (right).
Philstar.com/Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo

MANILA, Philippines — Audrey Hepburn’s son with “War and Peace” co-star Mel Ferrer, Sean Hepburn Ferrer, and Sean’s daughter and Audrey’s granddaughter, Emma Kathleen Hepburn Ferrer, along with First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos and Presidential sister Irene Marcos-Araneta, were among the special guests at the opening of “Intimate Audrey,” an exhibit dedicated to the fashion icon and Oscar winner, yesterday in S Maison, Pasay City.

Sean and Emma visited the Philippines for the first time as “Intimate Audrey” makes its Asian debut, with the Philippines as its first stop in Asia. The 700-square-meter exhibition is filled with the Hollywood star’s hundreds of original personal, career and family photos, videos and memorabilia, including her Oscar trophy, Balmain tea-length gown and rings from her wedding with first husband Mel Ferrer, and Vespa from “Roman Holiday,” in time for the latter’s 70th anniversary this year.

“Roman Holiday,” said Sean, is very important to their family since the 1953 romantic comedy was his mom’s breakout film from which she was “discovered” and became the first actress to win an Oscar, a Golden Globe Award and a British Academy Film Awards (BAFTA) for a single performance.

Entrepreneur Carmina Sanchez Jacob, at her speech during the exhibit’s opening, shared how she invited Sean to mount the exhibit in Manila. According to her, she stumbled upon the exhibit while visiting Amsterdam in 2019, exchanged correspondences with Sean and in the process, they became friends. 

The exhibition, said Sean, “is a wonderful reminder” how a person like Audrey “can be famous, permanently viral” and “beloved,” but still remain a “humble” and “loving actress, mother” and humanitarian.

Clockwise: 'Roman Holiday' Vespa, Sean's childhood clothes, Audrey's ballet shoes and Oscar trophy are among those on display
Philstar.com/Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo

Apart from “compassion,” Sean said that the exhibit, of course, highlights what his mom is also best-known for – fashion. Thus, punctuating the exhibition are some of the best works of 22 Filipino fashion designers that mirror Hepburn’s styles and different cinema looks.

Presented by Sean Hepburn Ferrer in partnership with fashX and S Maison, the exhibit is on display from August 1 until October 29, 2023. Tickets are available through SM Ticket outlets.

vuukle comment

AUDREY HEPBURN
Philstar
x
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
Miss Universe taps Fil-Am beauty expert for skincare line to be launched at 2023 pageant
4 days ago

Miss Universe taps Fil-Am beauty expert for skincare line to be launched at 2023 pageant

By Kristofer Purnell | 4 days ago
The MUO collaborated with beauty expert Olivia Quido and veteran entrepreneur Raul Rocha to create Miss Universe Skincare,...
Fashion and Beauty
fbtw
Drag makeup 101: Lady Morgana shares tips
5 days ago

Drag makeup 101: Lady Morgana shares tips

By Dolly Dy-Zulueta | 5 days ago
Drag makeup is getting more popular these days. Heavy, extravagant, fun and vibrant, it is able to create larger than life...
Fashion and Beauty
fbtw
Ellis Co shares perspective at grand Misibis Bay fashion soiree
Exclusive
5 days ago

Ellis Co shares perspective at grand Misibis Bay fashion soiree

By C. Mendez Legaspi | 5 days ago
The looks from high-fashion streetwear brand .ARCHIVES’ “Phases/Faces Resort/Cruise Collection
Fashion and Beauty
fbtw
Hi Barbie! Janella Salvador nails Margot Robbie's 'Barbie' character
6 days ago

Hi Barbie! Janella Salvador nails Margot Robbie's 'Barbie' character

By Kristofer Purnell | 6 days ago
Actress Janella Salvador has become the latest celebrity to join the Barbie craze by holding a photoshoot recreating...
Fashion and Beauty
fbtw
'Parang Barbie lang': Imee Marcos wears 2 outfits for SONA 2023; 'Filipino Barbie' goes viral
7 days ago

'Parang Barbie lang': Imee Marcos wears 2 outfits for SONA 2023; 'Filipino Barbie' goes viral

By Jan Milo Severo | 7 days ago
Senator Imee Marcos wore a traditional Cordillera outfit for the second State of the Nation Address (SONA) of her brother...
Fashion and Beauty
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with