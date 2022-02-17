



















































 
























Fashion and Beauty


Anne Curtis celebrates 37th birthday dressing up as Audrey Hepburn




Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
February 17, 2022 | 3:14pm
 





Anne Curtis celebrates 37th birthday dressing up as Audrey Hepburn




MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya actress Anne Curtis celebrated her 37th birthday dressing up as style icon Audrey Hepburn.


In her Instagram account, Anne posted photos of herself in classy black and white.


"Waking up happy and very, very grateful. Today, is going to be a beautiful day!" Anne captioned the post.








The actress has always been vocal about her adoration for her idol Audrey through the years. She has a collection of dolls inspired by the style icon, as well as some memorabilia she bought from different auctions. 


Meanwhile, Anne's sister Jasmin took to Instagram to greet her sister.


"Happiest birthday to our family's superwoman and GOAT, @annecurtissmith. You truly are the most admirable, chicest and loving sestra, daughter and maman. From wanting to get a copy of your iTunes playlist to asking for your K-drama recos, you are my icon in so many areas. May this year bring an abundance of peace, love and joy in your life, always," she wrote.








 




 


 






 





 






 


 


 






 


 






 


 


 








 


 




A post shared by Jasmine (@jascurtissmith)







“Looking forward to decades more of memories to make together. Thank you for making life worth living for so many of us! Keep dreaming and soaring, sestra. We will be here always cheering on!! I love you," she added. 


"I love you so so so much sestra," Anne commented.


RELATED: Anne Curtis on motherhood: Everything changes in a good way


 
















 



