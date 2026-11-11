Alanis Morissette, 52, comes out as pansexual

Alanis Morissette performs the national anthem before game two of the WNBA Finals between the Golden State Valkyries and the Atlanta Dream at Chase Center on October 19, 2026 in San Francisco, California.

MANILA, Philippines — Rock singer Alanis Morissette admitted to identifying as pansexual while promoting her first holiday album "Good Weather for Immaculate Conception."

The singer appeared as the first in-person guest of the "Handsome" podcast hosted by Tig Notaro, Fortune Feimster and Mae Martin — all of whom identify as queer.

Feimster said toward the end of the episode, with Alanis her apologies for the men that hurt the singer, but not for the "pretty amazing" songs that resulted from it, then asked Alanis if such encounters made her want to become a lesbian.

"I'm pansexual, so yeah," Alanis answered. "I get everything." Pansexuals are defined as individuals capable of attraction to any person regardless of their gender identity.

Alanis reiterated her response upon Notaro seeking confirmation, later joking the episode should have begun with that piece of information.

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"You know, I like to leave it for the epilogue. I like to confuse people on the way out. Is it confusing?" the singer quipped.

The artist is married to fellow singer Mario "Souleye" Treadway, with whom she has three children.

She is best known for her hit songs "Ironic," "You Oughta Know," "You Learn," "Hand in My Pocket," "Head Over Feet" and "Thank U."

"Good Weather for Immaculate Conception" features covers of "Silent Night," "Last Christmas," "O Holy Night," "Little Drummer Boy," and "What Child is This?" as well as collaborations with Brandi Carlile, Steve Martin and Martin Short.

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