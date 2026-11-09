Meet the darker side of Spanish Latte: Seattleâ€™s Best Coffee serves up rich black cocoa in new collection

Meet the darker side of Spanish Latte: Seattle’s Best Coffee serves up rich black cocoa in new collection

Move beyond the usual festive flavors and welcome a richer, blacker side of the season.

MANILA, Philippines – Bring more richness to your everyday coffee moments this season as Seattle’s Best Coffee brings an indulgent twist to the beloved Spanish Latte. Blending espresso with rich black cocoa and condensed milk, the collection brings together deep chocolate notes, creamy sweetness and a satisfying bittersweet finish in four crave-worthy ways.

A quartet of premium goodness

The new collection balances the sweetness of a traditional Spanish Latte with a distinct bittersweet depth. By pairing espresso with rich black cocoa and milk, the lineup delivers a smooth balance in four distinct formats:

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Black Spanish Hot Latte: Hot drink made with espresso, milk and rich black cocoa for a smooth, warm and chocolatey coffee experience.



Black Spanish Iced Latte: A refreshing iced drink with espresso, blended with black cocoa and milk for a rich, velvety finish.

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Black Spanish Javakula: A creamy, ice-blended beverage made with black cocoa and milk, serving up a smooth and indulgent frozen treat.



Black Spanish Javanilla: An extra-indulgent ice-blended mocha with black cocoa, milk, and a scoop of creamy vanilla ice cream.

Move beyond the usual festive flavors and welcome a richer, blacker side of the season. The Black Spanish Latte Collection is available starting November 9, in all Seattle’s Best Coffee stores nationwide for dine-in, take-out, drive-thru, and delivery via major food delivery apps.

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Editor’s Note: This press release is sponsored by Seattle's Best Coffee. It is published by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom.