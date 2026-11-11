Ayala Malls set to welcome its most anticipated wave of debuts yet

Spanning fashion, fragrance and dining, these highly anticipated arrivals bring together some of the world’s most exciting names, each chosen for its relevance, distinct point of view and ability to connect with the evolving preferences of Filipino consumers.

MANILA, Philippines — Where choice is abundant, meaningful discovery becomes increasingly valuable. More than simply offering a wide selection of brands, today’s retail experience is defined by careful editing, bringing together concepts, products and experiences that genuinely resonate with people’s lifestyles and aspirations.

At Ayala Malls, this intentional approach continues to shape its malls, soon introducing globally loved brands that Filipinos will be able to experience at home.

Across Greenbelt, Glorietta and One Ayala, a considered wave of global debuts is making its way to Ayala Malls. Spanning fashion, fragrance and dining, these highly anticipated arrivals bring together some of the world’s most exciting names, each chosen for its relevance, distinct point of view and ability to connect with the evolving preferences of Filipino consumers.

“The global debuts across our malls add new and exciting dimensions to the experiences we offer at Greenbelt, Glorietta and One Ayala,” says Mae Dichupa, Ayala Malls’ Portfolio head for Makati and BGC.

“More than introducing new names, we’re bringing in brands that people have been curious about, talking about and looking forward to experiencing. It’s a thoughtful approach to discovery that keeps our destinations dynamic, relevant and engaging.”

A sharper style edit

Across Glorietta and Greenbelt, a discerning roster of global brands is set to bring new energy to the fashion and lifestyle landscape. Headlining the arrivals is South Korea’s Musinsa Standard, which will open its first Southeast Asian store.

It will be joined by a lineup with equal weight: performance sportswear ON, workwear icon Carhartt, and Seoul-based lifestyle and fashion brand, EMIS. Each has built a devoted following in its home market, making their arrival a notable addition to the malls’ expanding collection of international names, and signals their growing pull as regional retail destinations.

A sanctuary for niche perfumery

The sense of wonder is set to deepen at Ayala Malls, which is shaping a dedicated sanctuary for niche perfumery. The rare scent houses fragrance lovers once had to travel for—Byredo, Penhaligon’s, Creed, Kilian, Acqua di Parma, Matiere Premiere—now share a single address at Greenbelt, while Seoul’s Born to Stand Out brings its provocative edge to Glorietta.

It turns perfume shopping into a sensory ritual: the slow, deliberate search for a signature scent that feels entirely one’s own.

Craft on the plate, soon to land

The culinary lineup will tell its own story of craft and connection. At its core is The Pig & Palm, the acclaimed Cebu-based restaurant by Michelin-starred chef Jason Atherton, alongside Sobamae Yamato’s hand-crafted Japanese soba.

Joining them is Bread Ahead, London's iconic Borough Market bakery, bringing its renowned signature sourdough breads and artisanal doughnuts to Makati.

Completed by Spain’s smooy and its guilt-free frozen yogurt and ice cream, the collection turns a casual bite into a deliberate, memorable pause.

An invitation to linger soon

And when the afternoon calls for a slower pace, specialty coffee spots like Ten Thousand Coffee (a favorite from Sydney to New York) and Seoul’s sleek Super Matcha invite guests to linger. Joined by an expanding roster of specialty cafés, they prove that even an ordinary coffee break can turn into an intentional moment of joy.

For Ayala Malls, this is what considered discovery looks like in practice—not simply adding more, but adding meaning: brands people have sought out, talked about and waited for, brought together in destinations that already feel like home.

Editor’s Note: This press release is sponsored by Ayala Malls. It is published by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom.