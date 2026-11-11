Sharmaine Arnaiz passes vet licensure exam at 52

MANILA, Philippines — Actress Sharmila Velasco Pribhdas-Shahani, better known as Sharmaine Arnaiz-Ochoa, is on her way to being a full-fledged veterinarian after passing the vet license exam.

Arnaiz is one of over a thousand passers of the Veterinarians Computer-Based Licensure Examination that took place last week, just a few days after the actress celebrated her 52nd birthday.

The Professional Regulation Commission released the exam results last November 9, Monday.

It's been quite the journey for Arnaiz who finished her degree in Veterinary Medicine at the De La Salle Araneta University back in 2007, nearly two decades ago.

At the time she was pregnant with her second child Miguel with husband Ernesto "Che" Ochoa. The couple are also parents to Gab and Amisha.

She actually took the exam last year but just missed the passing marks with a 74.60 score. Arnaiz admitted to local entertainment outlet Pep not expecting to pass this time around, crying in disbelief when everyone began contacting her.

Arnaiz dedicated the milestone to her late manager Bibsy Carballo, who passed away in 2016 but had convinced Arnaiz to finish her studies.

"All my kids will be in college next year... It's my turn to follow my dreams," the actress said. "I've given everything to my children. I told them, I will resign as [their] driver next year."

Eldest child Gab passed his nursing board exams earlier this year and just received his license. Miguel is taking up a business degree while Misha is about to begin university.

The oathtaking for vet license exam passers will be in December where Arnaiz and her colleagues will officially become licensed veterinarians.

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