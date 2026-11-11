First 100 vivo V80 pre-orders get access to Enhypen event

Enhypen Jungwon, Jake and Sunghoon are among the newest vivo Friends. The November event brings the smartphone brand’s partnership with the three members of ENHYPEN to Filipino fans through an exclusive in-person gathering.

MANILA, Philippines — The first 100 customers who successfully pre-order the vivo V80 through vivo Philippines e-store will secure a VVIP ticket to the vivo V80 Lights Up Christmas with ENHYPEN Jungwon, Jake and Sunghoon on November 12, 2026, at SM Mall of Asia Hall, giving fans a chance to see them in person.

To qualify, customers must place their pre-orders exclusively through shop.vivo.com starting October 26 until November 8, and pay a non-refundable P1,000 down payment. The offer is limited to the first 100 successful checkouts, with one VVIP ticket allocated per qualifying pre-order.

Customers must pay the remaining balance in full by November 9. Failure to complete payment by 11:59 p.m. that day will result in the forfeiture of the reserved ticket, while the initial down payment remains non-refundable.

Following full payment, vivo Philippines will contact qualified customers to coordinate ticket arrangements and verify their identities.

Customers must present a valid ID during verification and bring the same ID and the full order number from their online transaction to the event.

Tickets are strictly non-transferable and tied to the original buyer’s registered ID and order number.

Before the event with ENHYPEN Jungwon, Jake and Sunghoon, vivo Philippines will officially launch the vivo V80 on October 30 at 6 p.m.

The launch will be livestreamed on the official vivo Philippines Facebook page, allowing fans to tune in online and learn more about the vivo V80.

Interested viewers can click “Going” on the event page to receive updates and avoid missing the livestream.

ENHYPEN Jungwon, Jake and Sunghoon are among the newest vivo Friends. The November event brings the smartphone brand’s partnership with the three members of ENHYPEN to Filipino fans through an exclusive in-person gathering.

“ENHYPEN’s fans will have a limited opportunity to see ENHYPEN JUNGWON, JAKE, and SUNGHOON in person through this event. We encourage interested customers to pre-order through our official vivo e-store and carefully review the payment deadlines and ticket requirements to secure their slot,” said Liu Lu, vivo Philippines brand barketing director.

Pre-orders open October 26 and close November 8, or earlier if all 100 slots are filled.

Customers can visit vivo Philippines on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, X, or the vivo website for complete mechanics and launch updates.

Editor’s Note: This press release is sponsored by vivo. It is published by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom.