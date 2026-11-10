Watsons expands solutions for Filipinos living with diabetes

Customers receive a free blood glucose test and a doctor's consultation as part of Watsons' efforts to promote early detection and encourage proactive diabetes care.

MANILA, Philippines – An estimated 4.7 million Filipino adults are living with diabetes, and more than half remain undiagnosed, making it a significant health concern in the country. But getting diagnosed is only the beginning.

Managing diabetes requires daily commitment, from taking prescribed medications and monitoring blood sugar to making lifestyle adjustments and attending regular checkups. As the country's leading health and wellness retailer, Watsons believes diabetes care must extend beyond the numbers.

Through its six-month Diabetes Educator Program, Watsons equips pharmacists with specialized training in diabetes management, patient counseling and health education.

These trained pharmacists serve as accessible healthcare resources, helping customers understand their prescribed treatments, properly use blood glucose monitoring devices, recognize early signs of diabetes and know when to seek medical attention.

By providing practical guidance and addressing everyday concerns, they help make diabetes care more manageable and accessible.

Photo Release Dr. Fatma Tiu, president of Diabetes Philippines Inc., discusses the signs and symptoms of diabetes, emphasizing the importance of awareness and early detection.

“Diabetes management goes beyond keeping blood sugar levels in check. It requires early detection, proper medication, healthy lifestyle choices, regular monitoring, and attention to overall health, including blood pressure and cholesterol. Patients should also understand their condition, develop healthy coping habits, and work closely with their healthcare team. With the right knowledge, consistent self-care, and support, patients can reduce their risk of complications and enjoy a better quality of life,” Dra. Fatma Tiu, president of Diabetes Philippines Inc. said.

Beyond physical health, Watsons also recognizes the emotional challenges of managing a lifelong condition. Patients may experience stress, frustration, or uncertainty as they balance treatment with everyday responsibilities.

Having access to knowledgeable healthcare professionals who can listen, provide guidance and encourage appropriate medical support can make a meaningful difference in their journey.

Photo Release Watsons Philippines recognizes the important role of community support in diabetes care, bringing together members of the Philippine Diabetes Support community to encourage greater awareness, understanding and compassion for people living with diabetes.

To support customers' varying healthcare needs, Watsons offers a wide range of diabetes care solutions, including prescription medicines, vitamins, blood glucose monitoring supplies and specialized personal care products.

Customers can also access free teleconsultation services, including specialized weight management consultations, by calling +63 (2) 7919-9999. For more accessible monitoring, Blood Glucose Checks are available for only P30 at Watsons, alongside other in-store health services.

Photo Release Watsons executives Cecile Uy, director for Health Business Unit, and Darcy Co, Group Category manager for Health Business, highlight the range of diabetes care products and health solutions available at Watsons to support customers in managing their condition.

“The real challenge in managing long-term health isn't just clinical; it's human. When someone navigates diabetes care, every choice and every routine carries daily weight. As a trusted healthcare partner, our role extends far beyond the pharmacy shelf. We are reshaping community-based support so that expert guidance, preventive screening and ongoing care become seamlessly integrated into everyday life, helping ensure no patient feels like they have to navigate their health journey in isolation," Danilo Chiong, managing director of Watsons Philippines, said.

Customers can visit their nearest Watsons store for pharmacist guidance and diabetes care essentials or download the Watsons App to explore the wide range of products and services available.

Customers can also shop through Click & Collect, with orders ready for pickup in as fast as 30 minutes, or Home Delivery Express, which brings their essentials straight to their doorstep.

Editor’s Note: This press release is sponsored by Watsons. It is published by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom.