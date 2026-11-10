Planning a â€˜friendsgivingâ€™? Here are gifts and deals for every kind of friend

Planning a ‘friendsgiving’? Here are gifts and deals for every kind of friend

From food everyone can share and thoughtful gifts for your friends to wellness treats and experiences worth trying together, here are some swipe deals to check out on SM Malls Online app this holiday season.

MANILA, Philippines — Friendsgiving is another reason to get your favorite people together before the year ends. Whether it's a quick dinner, a casual exchange gift, or a day of catching up, the occasion is all about celebrating friendships and making new memories.

And if you're looking for ways to make the gathering extra special, a little deal-hunting can go a long way. From food everyone can share and thoughtful gifts for your friends to wellness treats and experiences worth trying together, here are some swipe deals to check out on SM Malls Online app this holiday season.

For the friend who always brings the food

Every Friendsgiving gathering needs someone who makes sure nobody goes hungry. If you're that friend, or simply looking for something everyone can enjoy, Pizza Hut has a deal worth sharing.

Get a Buy 1, Get 1 Free Regular Hawaiian Pan Pizza and double up on the cheesy, sweet-and-savory goodness for your next get-together. The offer is available at participating SM Malls until November 30 with a swipe coupon.

For the kiddo with a sweet tooth

Know someone who never skips dessert? Make their next dining experience a little sweeter with Botejyu's Kids Month Delight.

Get a free scoop of gelato with every purchase of a Kid's Meal, available starting at P425. It's a nice treat for friends dining out with their little ones, too. The offer is valid for dine-in transactions only until November 20, at participating SM Malls.

For the friend who's always planning the next trip

There's always that one friend who already has a destination in mind before the group chat has even agreed on a date. Help make their travel plans happen with Trip.com's exclusive 11.11 deals.

Offers include Manila-to-Cebu and Manila-to-Boracay flights starting at P111 all-in, a Philippine Airlines Buy 1, Get 1 free round-trip Manila-to-Boracay deal, international flight and hotel flash sales starting at P499 and domestic hotel deals starting at P111.

For those planning a bigger adventure, there's also a Hong Kong flight-and-hotel package for two at P14,000 all-in for three days and two nights, plus Buy 1, Get 1 deals on attractions and tours.

SM Malls Online App users can also access exclusive discount codes on top of these promotions, including P250 off hotel bookings for existing users with a minimum P5,000 spend, 5% off tours and attractions for existing users with no minimum spend, and P350 off hotel bookings for new users with a minimum P5,000 spend.

The 11.11 promotions run from November 8 to 11 only.

For the friend who's always up for a workout

Whether they're training for their next race, updating their gym wardrobe or looking for new sports gear, your fitness-loving friend will appreciate a deal from Sports Central.

Enjoy P1,000 off with a minimum spend of P5,000 on their next shopping trip. It's a good opportunity to pick up workout essentials or finally get that piece of sports equipment they've been eyeing. The offer is available at participating locations until December 31.

For the friend who deserves some pampering

Everyone has that friend who could use a little time for themselves after a busy year. Give them another reason to prioritize self-care with Dermclinic's offer.

Enjoy 20% off the Glow Drip, a vitamin-infused treatment for those looking to give their skincare and wellness routine a boost. It's a thoughtful treat for a friend who enjoys a little pampering, or even a well-deserved indulgence for yourself.

The offer is available at participating Dermclinic branches in SM Malls until December 31.

For the friend who loves cute little things

Not every gift has to be grand. Sometimes, a small and thoughtful find is enough to brighten someone's day.

Blue Magic offers two Frosty Bouncies for only P170, making them fun little gifts for colleagues, classmates or friends who appreciate cute collectibles. You can even keep one for yourself as a desk companion or a squishy handy stress reliever.

The offer is available at participating Blue Magic stores in SM Malls until December 31, while supplies last.

For the friend who loves discovering new places

If your friend is always looking for something new to explore, consider making your next catch-up a cultural outing. Museo del Galeon at SM Mall of Asia offers first-time SM Malls Online App users a Buy 2, Get 1 Free Regular Admission Ticket deal.

Explore the stories and cultural exchanges behind the historic Manila-Acapulco Galleon Trade together. Simply present the coupon at the museum's ticket booth to redeem the offer.

The e-voucher is valid for one week upon redemption and the promotion runs until December 31.

Happy Friendsgiving, everyone!

Whether you're organizing a Friendsgiving feast, exchanging little gifts or planning your next group adventure, these swipe deals on SM Malls Online app offer more ways to celebrate the people who make the season special!

Check the SM Malls Online App for exclusive offers, participating locations and redemption details.