Quit smoking: What to know about tobacco harm reduction, nicotine alternatives

Adults who want to quit should consult healthcare professionals about established cessation options, including counseling and approved medications.

MANILA, Philippines — Quitting smoking can be challenging for adults who have developed nicotine dependence, but discussions on tobacco harm reduction are bringing renewed attention to the ways smokers can move away from combustible cigarettes.

At the Asia Forum on Nicotine (AFN) 2026 held on October 16 and 17 at Astoria Hotel in Ortigas, health experts and advocates called for science-based policies and broader access to regulated alternatives for adult smokers.

The discussions, alongside developments in the nicotine product industry, highlight several points worth understanding when considering ways to quit smoking.

Here are five things to know about tobacco harm reduction and nicotine alternatives:

Understand the risks of combustible cigarettes

Cigarettes expose smokers to harmful chemicals produced by burning tobacco. Tobacco harm reduction advocates argue that moving away from combustible products and toward alternatives that do not involve burning tobacco may reduce exposure to some harmful substances.

However, reduced exposure does not mean risk-free. Nicotine is addictive, and the safest option for health remains quitting tobacco and nicotine altogether.

Know what tobacco harm reduction means

Tobacco harm reduction (THR) is an approach that seeks to reduce the health risks associated with smoking, particularly among adults who would otherwise continue using combustible cigarettes.

The Asia Pacific Declaration, presented during AFN 2026, called on health ministers and public health officials in the World Health Organization's South-East Asia and Western Pacific regions to consider risk-proportionate regulations for lower-risk nicotine alternatives.

The declaration also emphasized the need for stronger safeguards against youth access, including age restrictions and marketing controls.

Look at the available alternatives carefully

The forum examined the role of alternative nicotine products, including those that do not burn tobacco.

Unlike conventional cigarettes, heated tobacco products heat tobacco rather than burn it.

However, these products still expose users to nicotine and other potentially harmful substances. They are not risk-free and should not be confused with medically approved smoking-cessation treatments.

Adults who want to quit should consult healthcare professionals about established cessation options, including counseling and approved medications.

Consider the role of research and public health policies

AFN 2026 gathered 18 experts, including medical professionals, from 12 countries: Australia, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, New Zealand, Nigeria, Pakistan, the Philippines, South Korea, Thailand and the United Kingdom.

Among the speakers was Tikki Pangestu, visiting professor at the Yong Loo Lin School of Medicine at the National University of Singapore, who delivered a keynote address on the state of tobacco harm reduction in Asia-Pacific, the Middle East and Africa.

He discussed differences in how countries approach nicotine regulation, including those adopting evidence-based policies and those implementing restrictive measures.

The forum was organized by the Coalition of Asia Pacific Tobacco Harm Reduction Advocates, in partnership with the Harm Reduction Alliance of the Philippines, The Vapers Philippines and Malaysia Society for Harm Reduction.

Make quitting nicotine the ultimate goal

While tobacco harm reduction discussions focus on alternatives for adults who continue to smoke, health experts emphasize that completely quitting tobacco and nicotine remains the best way to protect one's health.

The World Health Organization recommends evidence-based smoking-cessation support, which may include behavioral counseling and appropriate medications.

For smokers who want to quit, seeking professional guidance can help determine the most appropriate approach, manage nicotine withdrawal and prevent relapse.

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