Paul McCartney reaches billionaire status; 3rd singer after Jay-Z, Taylor Swift

MANILA, Philippines — British singer-songwriter Sir Paul McCartney is officially a billionaire, joining Jay-Z and Taylor Swift as the only musical artists to obtain that title.

Financial publication Forbes announced that the singer's fortune reached $1.4 billion (P88.4 billion). For comparison, Jay-Z and Taylor have cracked the two billion mark.

During his time with the Beatles, McCartney and his fellow members earned small amounts as publisher Dick James held the copyrights to the band's lyrics and melodies, including those penned by McCartney.

Things changed in 1969 — just before the band split — when McCartney established MPL Communications to better manager his solo career and master recordings.

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He also started buying the publishing copyrights of other artists and catalogs like Buddy Holly, "Grease," and Christmas songs like "It's Beginning To Look A Lot Like Christmas," "Wonderful Christmastime," and "Baby, It’s Cold Outside."

Each time these songs are played or streamed, McCartney gets a cut. Today MPL is worth around $250 million (P15.8 billion).

The singer was also pivotal in getting The Beatles back their own shares even after the passing of John Lennon and George Harrison. The late singers' estates, McCartney, and Ringo Starr all receive equal shares from music streams, vinyl sales, and merchandise.

McCartney also fought to obtain the U.S. rights of the Beatles songs he wrote, which he now earns $10 million (P631 million) from annually.

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