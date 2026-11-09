Dear Seoul opens at SM Makati, bringing Korea's most-wanted skincare under one roof

MANILA, Philippines – Dear Seoul, the K-beauty concept store by IFace Inc., officially opened at SM Makati on November 7.

It gathers the Korean skincare brands Filipinos have been adding to cart into one curated destination, with a simple promise: if it's trending in K-beauty, Dear Seoul should have it.

A concept store built around the K-beauty wishlist

Dear Seoul is not a single brand. It is a curated shelf of Korea's buzziest skincare names, chosen so shoppers no longer have to chase each one across overseas sites or wait for a trip to Seoul. Every product is picked for what is moving in Korea right now, from viral masks to cult cleansers and ingredient-led serums.

Photo Release All your K-beauty needs, in one place.

The store is built on the belief that Korean skincare is not one fixed routine. Shoppers can mix and match across brands to build a routine around their own skin, goals and budget. Think of it as a Korean skincare wardrobe.

“Dear Seoul was built with one goal: to bring the best of Korea to Watsons Philippines. We don’t carry every K-beauty brand. We curate the ones that matter right now, from what Koreans are using today to the global bestsellers the rest of the world is buying. For our Korean brand partners, Dear Seoul is a trusted home in the Philippines, run by a team that knows the local consumer. For Filipino shoppers, it means no more searching across platforms or waiting for a trip to Seoul. The products everyone is talking about are already on the shelf,” IFace Inc.’s Chief Commercial Officer Angie Goyena shared.

“Think of Dear Seoul as a letter from Korea to the Philippines, one we keep rewriting. As Seoul’s favorites change, so does our shelf. Whatever your skin type, concern or budget, you shouldn’t have to wait to try what the rest of the world is already loving," she added.

The brands on the shelf

Dear Seoul opened with seven Korean skincare brands, each known for a signature product or ingredient story:

Biodance – The Bio-Collagen Real Deep Mask, the hydrogel overnight mask that turns clear as skin absorbs it



Dear Klairs – Gentle, vitamin C-powered skincare loved for brightening dull skin



EQQUALBERRY – Vitamin and bakuchiol serums and creams for glow and plumpness



beplain – The mung bean line known for mild, everyday cleansing and soothing care



ilso – Pore-care favorites built to soften and clear sebum



Jumiso – The niacinamide lineup for oil control, pores and dark spots



Arencia – The viral Fresh Green Rice Mochi Cleanser, a 3-in-1 wash, exfoliator and mask

The lineup will keep moving with the trends. As new names and launches take off in Korea, Dear Seoul will bring them to Filipino shoppers.

Only at Watsons, SM Beauty and select online stores

Dear Seoul is available exclusively at Watsons and SM Beauty stores in the Philippines. Shoppers can also order online through Dear Seoul's official stores on Lazada, Shopee and TikTok Shop.

Being inside Watsons and SM Beauty puts Korean skincare in the stores Filipinos already visit, with the assurance that every product is authentic and properly regulated. Prices are kept accessible, so shoppers can try K-beauty without the guesswork or the import markup.

No flight to Seoul needed

Goyena continued to share, "Filipinos have been following K-beauty closely for years, but getting the products they see trending has meant hunting across shops or waiting for someone's trip to Korea, Dear Seoul brings those brands together in Watsons and SM Beauty, at prices that make sense here. If it's trending in Korea, we want it on our shelves."

Shoppers are invited to visit Dear Seoul at SM Makati to discover the brands, test products and build their own K-beauty routine.

Editor’s Note: This press release is sponsored by Dear Seoul. It is published by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom.