Fuse digital financing helps Ilonggo families and businesses manage everyday needs

MANILA, Philippines — For many Filipinos, unexpected household expenses, inventory needs or periods of irregular income can create a need for funds before the next paycheck or sale comes in. For borrowers with limited access to traditional financial services, getting funds when they need them can be challenging.

Fuse Financing Inc., the lending arm of GCash, seeks to help address this gap through digital financing products such as GLoan Negosyo. In Iloilo, borrowers are using GLoan Negosyo for a range of everyday financial needs, from managing household expenses to maintaining business capital and navigating periods of irregular income.

As digital loans become more accessible, responsible borrowing is equally important. Fuse promotes transparent and responsible financing, helping borrowers access funds they can repay while avoiding predatory lending that can lead to excessive debt.

This ensures that financing helps address immediate needs while supporting long-term financial well-being.

Immediate loan disbursement

For 55-year-old Hubert, a sari-sari store owner from Brgy. Calaparan, Iloilo, GLoan Negosyo has become part of how he manages both his household and business needs.

He first used GLoan Negosyo to add to his store inventory and has since continued using it to keep his capital moving. Having previously borrowed from traditional banks, Hubert also appreciates the speed and straightforward process of GLoan Negosyo.

“Dugay na ko nagagamit sang GLoan. Ang mahambal ko lang way gid problema gamiton kag madasig mag-transact sa pang adlaw-adlaw namon nga pang-kinahanglanon (I’ve been using GLoan for a long time. All I can say is that it’s safe to use and transactions are very fast, which helps with our day-to-day needs)," Hubert said.

His experience shows how access to financing can extend beyond a one-time expense. For small business owners, having funds available can help them replenish products and continue daily operations. Hubert plans to keep using GLoan Negosyo as he works to grow his sari-sari store.

From personal expense to business capital

Teresita sources additional funding for her store inventory via GLoan Negosyo.

Teresita, 63, turned to GLoan Negosyo to fund additional capital to her store inventory and manage an immediate household expense. After her child introduced her to GLoan, she used the loan to replenish her store and later took out another loan to help pay her electric bill.

“Sang nagkaproblema ako sa pangbayad sa kuryente, gintudluan ako sang bata ko nga mg-GLoan. Madali lang iproseso. Daku gid nga bulig ang GLoan kay dasig lang mag-abot ang kwarta kag indi na kinahanglan magbiyahe o mag-kadto sa pa sa guwa (When I had trouble paying my electricity bill, my child taught me how to use GLoan. The process was very easy. GLoan has been a big help because the money comes quickly, and I don’t have to travel or go out to get it)," Teresita said.

Teresita’s experience reflects how the same financing tool can address different needs as circumstances change. What began as a way to manage an urgent household expense later became a source of working capital for her small business.

Plugging the budget gap

J-Con turns to GLoan when he runs short on budget.

Meanwhile, 37-year-old junk shop worker J-Con faced a different financing challenge. His income can fluctuate when work slows down, creating gaps between what he earns and when expenses need to be paid. He turns to GLoan Negosyo during these periods and for urgent and unplanned expenses.

“Mas mamag-an sa kaugalingon kay bal-an mo nga nga may masandigan ka in case of emergency. Halimbawa, 'pag wala ka obra o gamay ang kita pero gusto mag-umpisa sang gamay nga negosyo, pwede ka magkuha sa GLoan (It gives you peace of mind knowing that you have something you can rely on in case of an emergency. For example, if you’re unemployed or your income is not enough but you want to start a small business, you have somewhere to turn to with GLoan," J-Con said.

In addition, J-Con said he uses GLoan to pay for the tuition and other school-related expenses of his sibling.

Creating a real impact

Hubert, Teresita and J-Con’s stories show that financial needs can come unexpectedly, and having support when it matters can make a real difference. Whether they are managing a household or running a small business, having a dependable option to turn to matters.

Through digital lending, Fuse Financing seeks to make formal financing more accessible as part of these everyday financial needs.

With financing available through digital channels, more Filipinos can have a practical tool to manage expenses, keep livelihoods moving and put additional capital toward their next business opportunity.

For more information, visit www.gcash.com.

Editor’s Note: This press release is sponsored by GCash. It is published by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom.