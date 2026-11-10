Swiss sportswear brand On opens 1st Philippine store

The first dedicated On store in the Philippines located in Bonifacio Global City

MANILA, Philippines — Popular Swiss sportswear label On now has a dedicated store in the Philippines, opening its doors in a Taguig mall last November 7.

On was founded in Switzerland back in 2010 as a brand focused on running but has sinced expanded to outfits that can be used for training and tennis, as well as lifestyle and outdoor wear.

The brand's vision combines technical innovation with a distinctive design aesthetic, drawing ambassadorships from the likes of Iga Swiatek, Ben Shelton, Joao Fonseca, Hellen Obiri, the Italian Athletics Federation, and previously its co-investor, Roger Federer.

The label is distributed in the Philippines by the SSI Group, Inc., whose president and chief executive officer Anton Huang shared in a statement how excited the company was to expand the presence of On in the country.

"We see tremendous potential for On in the Philippines, where a growing community of runners and fitness enthusiasts is embracing a more active lifestyle," Huang said, commending the brand for "redefining the running experience."

The Philippines' first On store is located on the ground floor of Central Square mall and its layout is inspired by the Bonifacio Global City Greenway, which is a popular running location in the township.

The brand has also launched a dedicated run club, which will go on scheduled community runs around the township's running routes.

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