SM honored for sustainability leadership in waste, water and energy management

Distinctions from the Department of Energy, the Laguna Lake Development Authority, and the media hallmark the mall operator's commitment to social equity.

MANILA, Philippines — SM Supermalls has been working toward a sustainable future, contributing to parent company SM Prime Holdings, Inc.'s vision of responsible and sustainable development for almost 40 years.

Through innovative technologies and operational solutions, it conserves water, improves energy efficiency, and minimizes waste across its properties. Guided by the SM Green Movement, the SM Group's sustainability platform, SM Supermalls continues to uphold its commitment to translating environmental stewardship into meaningful impact for all.

"Generational community impact is the sole driving force behind the SM Green Movement," said Engr. Liza Silerio, SM Supermalls vice president for Corporate Compliance. "The results of our shared effort with the government, partners, and communities on top of these industrial awards serve as further reinforcement that we are on the right track innovating and exploring ways to enhance how we embrace sustainability."

Every drop counts

SM Supermalls’ commitment to sustainability began in the 1990s with the development of sewage treatment plants for the malls, demonstrating environmental leadership before regulations were formally established.

Over the years, the company has expanded its water stewardship initiatives by adopting water-saving technologies and treatment facilities across its properties. These efforts reduce reliance on freshwater sources, ease pressure on local water tables, and help safeguard water resources for surrounding communities.

For its transformative approach to water sustainability, SM Supermalls was honored at the 2026 Bantayog ng Lawa Awards hosted by the Laguna Lake Development Authority (LLDA).

The Bantayog Para sa Kalikasan Award recognized SM's outstanding environmental stewardship and sustained efforts to support the balanced growth and sustainable development of the Laguna de Bay region.

Powering an energy-efficient future

SM Supermalls continues to advance energy efficiency through innovative technologies and renewable energy solutions across its properties. The mall operator hosts the largest solar photovoltaic network among local property developers, with more than 230,000 solar panels installed across 76 properties nationwide.

The extensive solar infrastructure helps reduce reliance on conventional energy sources while easing demand on the national power grid. Complementing these efforts are energy-efficient building features such as skylights and clerestory windows, which maximize natural daylight and create brighter, more welcoming spaces while reducing electricity consumption.

Supporting the transition to a low-carbon future, SM Supermalls is also expanding access to sustainable mobility solutions. With 158 electric vehicle (EV) charging points across 94 sites nationwide, the company is helping accelerate EV adoption by making charging more accessible and convenient, bringing it closer to where people live, work, shop, dine and spend their leisure time.

The SM Group's efforts to advance energy efficiency and sustainable mobility have earned national recognition from the Department of Energy (DOE) at the inaugural Philippine Energy Awards.

SM Prime Holdings Inc. received the E-Mobility Catalyst Award for its expansive EV charging network, recognized for accelerating EV adoption through the integration of publicly accessible charging facilities in malls and key commercial establishments.

The DOE also recognized SM Supermalls as an Energy Efficiency and Conservation Champion for going beyond regulatory compliance and actively promoting voluntary energy conservation across its nationwide operations.

Through its participation in the DOE's Oras Natin sa Efficiency (ONE) movement, SM achieved energy savings of 115,000 kWh, equivalent to approximately 77 metric tons of avoided carbon emissions across its 90 malls nationwide.

Advancing a waste free future

As part of its commitment to a waste free future, SM Supermalls continues to strengthen its waste management and segregation initiatives across its properties. SM Waste Free Future, SM Prime's campaign on waste circularity, received the Silver Award in the Transformation Category at the 2026 Asia ESG Positive Impact Awards.

SM's success in innovating waste management solutions that advance circularity, divert waste from landfills and drive meaningful environmental impact was previously recognized locally before being further re-affirmed on the international stage.

These recognitions reinforce SM Supermalls' commitment to scaling initiatives that create lasting environmental and social impact.

SM Supermalls will continue to champion sustainable practices that empower communities, conserve resources and contribute to a more resilient and sustainable future for all.

Editor’s Note: This press release is sponsored by SM. It is published by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom.