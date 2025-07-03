Event stylist Gideon Hermosa credits Kris Aquino for 'Gideonized' term

MANILA, Philippines — A "Gideonized" event is a claim to fame many individuals dream to have no matter what celebration they are planning to hold.

Gideon Hermosa's events have always been marked as extravagant, grand, and lavish — all of them leaving lasting impressions on attendees because of the stylist's signature flair for splendor.

For Hermosa, the person he attributes the origins of the term "Gideonized" is the Queen of All Media, Kris Aquino.

The events stylist spoke with members of the media, including Philstar.com, ahead of the 15th anniversary gala night of his company House of Hermosa, where he recalled Aquino coined the term during her stint with talk show "Kris TV" on ABS-CBN.

Hermosa shared that Kris' team approached him to design the set of her show for an episode and Aquino ended up liking it.

"So, every time na nagse-set design ako, sinasabi niya na, 'Oh, 'yung studio natin nagi-Gideonize!'" Hermosa said, quoting how Kris called her set's transformations.

"Kris TV" ran from 2011 to 2016, and it was during that time that Hermosa's company was beginning to grow.

Aquino may not have been Hermosa's first celebrity client, but the events stylist firmly reiterated that the host-actress is the reason why "Gideonized" is synonymous with magnificence.

Hermosa is best known for his affinity for flowers in major events and for styling the weddings of celebrity couples Marian Rivera and Dingdong Dantes, Toni Gonzaga and Paul Soriano, and Iza Calzado and Ben Wintle.

Through his House of Hermosa, the events stylist has also done designs for birthdays, housewarmings, anniversaries, Christmas parties, and other celebrations. He even designed the homes of Anne Curtis, Kathryn Bernardo, and Bea Alonzo.

