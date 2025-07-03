Community group calls for urgency on Pasig condo missing cats

Thirteen missing community cats at the Satori Residences in Pasig City as posted by the Cats of Satori group on Facebook

MANILA, Philippines — A pet volunteer group criticized the statement released by Satori Residences in Pasig City regarding efforts to locate 13 community cats missing from the condominium complex.

Cats of Satori expressed last month its concern on social media that several cats located in the condo had gone missing, "some quietly, others under unclear and concerning circumstances," an incident that traced back to January.

After being unable to find the cats in nearby pounds, the group called on the condo's Property Management Office (PMO) to explain the cats' disappearance and requested a review of their CCTV footage.

The issue went viral on social media, even catching the attention of former senator Grace Poe who reiterated the group's call for an explanation from the condo.

Poe noted that the Cats of Sartori look after the condo's cats by feeding, spaying, and neutering them, welcoming them into the condo's community.

Satori Residences finally released a statement last July 2 about the missing cats, saying its PMO had no involvement in the disappearance but is working closely with the Community Development Council (CDC) to "address the matter with transparency and accountability."

The condo is coordinating with local authorities in an investigation and are reviewing CCTV footage from cameras around the property. The PMO will take action if any evidence of wrongdoing or animal maltreatment is found.

Satori Residences called on residents to approach the PMO or the police with any information that would help the investigation.

"At Satori Residences, we believe that while opinions may differ, we all share the same goal — to live in a peaceful, compassionate, and united community. We urge everyone to contribute to this goal through respectful dialogue and constructive actions that strengthen our sense of community," the condo ended.

Cats of Satori acknowledged the condo finally releasing a statement, noting that the long delay might have been affected by public pressure.

The group, however, called out the PMO for calling the cats "strays" despite the Cats of Satori Club, a resident-led initiative acknowledged by the PMO last year, recognizing them as community cats.

"The promise to involve community representatives in the CCTV review is welcome, but it follows months of evasiveness that have only fueled concern and mistrust," the group said. "The community expects accountability to go beyond words, starting with acknowledging the cats properly and addressing the situation with urgency."

Supporters of the group echoed Cats of Satori's sentiments, calling on Satori Residences to follow through with their commitment to transparency accountability.

