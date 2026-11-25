Nike After Dark Tour Manila brings 6,500 Filipinas to the start line

Around 6,500 women showed up at the first-ever Nike After Dark Tour Manila—and none other than young Filipina sports icon Alex Eala graced the run as a special surprise to inspire the runners and kick off the event.

MANILA, Philippines — Last night belonged to Manila. Breakout tennis star Alex Eala flagged off the Philippines’ first-ever Nike After Dark Tour (ADT), as around 6,500 Filipinas took on a 10K course set in history-steeped Manila, bringing together a community of women finding confidence, connection and their own definition of progress through running.

Indonesian long-distance runner Odekta Naibaho made an unforgettable mark in Manila’s history as the first-ever ADT Manila finisher.

The three-peat SEA Games women’s marathon champion crossed the finish line at Quirino Grandstand with an impressive time of 35:19. Wing Yin Nicole Chan from Hong Kong took second minutes later at 41:22, while elite national triathlete Kim Mangrobang was the first Filipina to cross the line seconds later at 42:03.

ADT Manila’s top finisher, Indonesian long-distance runner Odekta Naibaho

More than a race, ADT is designed to create space for women to experience running on their own terms.

The finish line was full of meaningful personal stories that culminated at the race—whether that means doing a run event for the very first time (with one out of three participants making their running debut), chasing a personal best, leveling up into the 10K distance, finding community or simply discovering what they are capable of through movement.

ADT Manila was also a celebration of Filipina sportsmanship, as well as sporting excellence. Filipino tennis icon and Nike athlete Alex Eala, fresh off a strong 2026 season, gave encouragement to the thousands of runners present and waved the flag to start the race.

Runners ran alongside other renowned Filipina athletes, including Nike athlete and taekwondo player Pauline Lopez, fitness trainer Joanne Villablanca, and basketball players Kent Pastrana, Angel Surada, and Jhaz Joson, bringing to life a community built around women supporting women.

“I’m so inspired, I’m so happy to be here and to hear all your reasons to be here—every single one of you has a reason why you’re running today: it could be for family, for yourself. I’m so proud to be part of a generation of amazing Filipinas. This is what it means to be Pinay, this is the heart of the Filipina,” said an ecstatic Eala to all the women at the starting line.

Before the race began at 10:05 in the evening, everyone was treated to an amazing and heartwarming drone show in the skies over Quirino Grandstand.

The show welcomed all 6,500 runners and special guests to the historic event, marking the ADT, drawing a giant heart in the sky, and writing out inspiring statements in both English and Filipino, such as "Run your heart out" and "Sa bawat hakbang, magkasama. Hanggang dulo." Together in every step and stride, until the very end.

All finishers received a special ADT finisher’s medal, featuring the iconic Swoosh as its centerpiece. Designed and developed by an all-women innovation team, the race medal transforms a symbol of resilience, community, and accomplishment into a style accessory that immortalizes the finish line moment.

Take a bow, Manila. You finished with puso — you earned it.

Editor’s Note: This press release from Nike is published by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom.