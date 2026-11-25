2GO Travel, FEATR bring Filipino food heritage discovery to sea with inaugural culinary cruise

“Taste of the Philippines” supports the Department of Tourism’s “Discover More to Love” campaign and puts regional cuisine at the center of a new sea travel experience.

MANILA, Philippine — Understanding the Philippines goes beyond reaching its destinations. It means discovering the traditions, stories, and cultural influences that shape Filipino identity, and one of the best ways to understand these is through food.

Recognizing gastronomy as a gateway to cultural discovery, 2GO Travel and FEATR officially launched “Taste of the Philippines,” an immersive culinary and cultural experience that brings participants closer to the country's heritage through regional cuisines, local food communities, and the people behind them.

Held aboard MV 2GO Masagana at the Manila North Port Terminal, the launch introduced a program co-created by 2GO Travel and FEATR to make Filipino culinary heritage more accessible through travel and experiential learning. Created for schools offering courses in Culinary Arts, Anthropology, Philippine Studies, and Hospitality, Taste of the Philippines takes learning out of the classroom and across the islands.

Through regional dishes, local ingredients, and the stories of the people who prepare them, students get to see and taste for themselves how geography, trade, and tradition have shaped the way Filipinos cook, eat, and welcome guests.

Leading the launch were Francis John Chua, head of 2GO Travel; Dr. Paulo Benito Tugbang, director for Product Development of the Department of Tourism; and Erwan Heussaff, founder and creative director of FEATR. Together, they welcomed the first group of participants as they embarked on the inaugural culinary cruise.

“For generations, the sea has carried our people, our trade, and our traditions from one island to the next. That history deserves a place in the way we experience the Philippines today,” Chua said. “With Taste of the Philippines, we’re putting Filipino food and the communities behind it at the center of the voyage. We want the journey itself to be one of the reasons people choose to explore the country by sea.”

The initiative also highlights the potential of Filipino gastronomy as a key component of the country's tourism proposition, supporting the Department of Tourism’s Discover More to Love campaign by giving travelers a new reason to explore the country through its regional cuisines

With every region offering distinct flavors, ingredients, and culinary traditions, food provides another compelling reason for travelers to explore destinations across the Philippines.

For Heussaff, food offers a deeper understanding of one's identity and origins. “To learn more about yourself, you need to learn about your food and where you're from, because it is so representative of your identity, your environment, and the people and ingredients that have shaped it,” he shared.

Beyond showcasing regional cuisine, Taste of the Philippines seeks to connect tourism with local enterprises and culinary communities.

By bringing food destinations, local establishments and culinary practitioners into the travel experience, the initiative creates opportunities to promote regional specialties while giving greater visibility to the people and businesses behind them.

Through future voyages, 2GO Travel and FEATR aim to bring more regional food businesses and culinary practitioners into the program, giving students more opportunities to learn from the people and places behind the dishes. Philippine Christian University in Cavite was the first school to first embark in the voyage.

The program offers an opportunity to bring culinary heritage into learning experiences, strengthen appreciation for local culture, and discover the Philippines through the stories behind its food.

Taste of the Philippines is initially open to schools. Interested institutions may contact 2GO Travel to inquire about upcoming sailings.

Editor’s Note: This press release is sponsored by 2GO. It is published by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom.



