Fil-Am Spurs rookie Dylan Harper only eats his lola's adobo

Dylan Harper celebrates with family after being drafted second overall by the San Antonio Spurs during the first round of the 2025 NBA Draft at the Barclays Center on June 25, 2025 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City.

MANILA, Philippines — Filipino-American basketball player Dylan Harper has always said chicken adobo is his favorite, but only cooked a certain way and by a special someone.

Dylan, son of five-time NBA champion Ron Harper and Filipina Maria Pizarro (herself a player and coach) whose family hails from Bataan, was selected as the No. 2 pick by the San Antonio Spurs at the 2025 NBA Draft.

The Spurs quickly welcomed Harper and his fellow rookie Carter Bryant and began posting videos of them ahead of the upcoming NBA Summer League.

In one video posted on the Spurs' Instagram account, Dylan was asked what his favorite Filipino food was.

"Chicken adobo! I think the sauce is different, it's like, you can't really replicate it," Dylan answered. "I only eat my grandma's one, but yeah, definitely that."

Dylan's maternal grandmother Lilia was present during the 2025 NBA Draft and was among the first to congratulate him after getting drafted by the five-time champion team.

Carter also showed his connections to his grandparents in a separate video by signing "Go, Spurs, Go!" in American Sign Langauge; his maternal grandparents are both deaf.

Elsewhere in the NBA, other Filipino-American players are making moves — Jordan Clarkson reached a buyout agreement with the Utah Jazz and is expected to sign with the New York Knicks while the Houston Rockets is sending Jalen Green to the Phoenix Suns as part of a trade circling superstar Kevin Durant.

Jared McCain, who is part Filipino on his mother's side, is eager to bounce back with the Philadelphia 76ers after an injury prematurely ended his rookie year.

RELATED: Maria Pizarro Harper, Filipino mom of Spurs No. 2 pick Dylan Harper, trends after 2025 NBA Draft