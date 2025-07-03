Ivana Alawi, Dan Fernandez closet posts draw comparisons

MANILA, Philippines — Filipino internet users are turning into sleuths after making comparisons between two posts by former Sta. Rosa, Laguna congressman Dan Fernandez and actress-content creator Ivana Alawi.

Fernandez posted a video on social media last July 1 showing him dressing up in a walk-in closet.

"Sending out my resume," he wrote as caption.

Fernandez lost the Laguna gubernatorial race to Sol Aragones in the recent mid-term elections last May.

The video spread to other social media platforms, including Reddit, where some Filipinos noticed that the closet Fernandez was in was similar to one where Alawi took photos of herself back in 2023.

Alawi posted at least two mirror selfies on her own Instagram account in March and May 2023 in a walk-in closet.

Many users were quick to compare the similarity of the white-gray tiles, curtains and gold-like accents of the closet's compartments.

Some even began humorously commenting on Ivana's posts that they were brought there after reading the comparisons on Reddit.

Alawi has repeatedly denied any romantic links to Fernandez, who is currently married to fellow actor Sheila Ysrael. The content creator had said she and Fernandez are just friends.

