Rupert Jacinto's Faaabvlous XIV

Renowned photographer Rupert Jacinto once again brought glamour and elegance to the social scene with the 14th edition of Faaabvlous, held at the Grand Ballroom of Marriott Manila.

This year’s theme, “Old Hollywood in Black and White,” set the tone for an evening of long gowns, black-tie attire, timeless sophistication, and classic Hollywood style.

Beyond the festivities, the event also served a charitable purpose. The Advertising Foundation of the Philippines and Marriott Manila supported the Hydrocephalus Foundation of the

Philippines, Ina ng Laging Saklolo Parish, and San Juan Evangelista Parish.

Jacela, David Kaufman, Nathania Cordoba, Michelle Lim, Rosemarie Perro

Over the years, Faaabvlous has also contributed to the improvement of chapels in San Antonio and Santa Rosa. With a theme song composed by National Artist for Music Ryan Cayabyab, the annual gathering has become a celebration of glamour, legacy and philanthropy, bringing together some of the country’s most distinguished personalities.

Congratulations to Rupert Jacinto on another successful edition of Faaabvlous — a celebration of fashion, photography, philanthropy, and timeless Hollywood glam!