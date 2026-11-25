Globe At Home makes holiday connections more rewarding with exclusive GFiber offers

This holiday season, Globe At Home is inviting more families to make their home the place where everyone can connect, celebrate and enjoy more together.

From quiet moments to Noche Buena celebrations, make every holiday moment count with Globe At Home

MANILA, Philippines — The holidays bring Filipino families together, with more time spent streaming, gaming, catching up with loved ones and sharing moments at home. This season, Globe At Home is giving existing Globe Mobile subscribers more reasons to bring Globe connectivity into their households, with exclusive GFiber offers that provide additional savings and mobile benefits.

Through these offers, Globe Postpaid, Prepaid and TM subscribers, customers who get a new GFiber Plan for the home can unlock benefits matched to their existing mobile subscriptions. By bringing mobile and home internet services together, Globe is making it more convenient and rewarding for customers to stay connected, whether at home or on the go.

Here are three ways to get more out of your Globe home internet with Globe mobile:

1. Globe Postpaid customers: Save up to P500 monthly

Get a new GFiber Plan for your home and enjoy up to P500 off your monthly Globe Postpaid fee for 24 months, with savings depending on the GFiber Plan you choose.

2. Renew your Globe Postpaid plan and get even more

Renew your Globe Mobile Postpaid plan together with a new GFiber Plan and enjoy 2X your mobile data allocation, plus up to P500 off your GFiber monthly fee for 24 months. Select plans also include VIP Hotline access and Home Squad visits for added support.

3. Globe Prepaid and TM: Get Just For You mobile perks

Switch to a new GFiber Plan and enjoy free mobile promo benefits for 24 months, with Just For You offers matched to the GFiber Plan you choose, giving you more value from the Globe services you already use every day.

“The holidays are a time when families spend more moments together at home and dependable connectivity helps make those experiences possible,” said Abigail Cardino, vice president and head of Globe's Broadband Brand Management. “By bringing our mobile and home internet offers together, we're giving existing Globe customers more value from the services they already use, whether they're connecting at home or on the go.”

Beyond the added savings and mobile benefits, customers can enjoy the advantages of Globe At Home’s fiber experience, with GFiber plans offering inclusions such as Blast TV subscription and WiFi 6 modems that can concurrently connect up to 50 devices.

Customers in serviceable areas can also have their GFiber connection installed within 24 hours, making the switch easier for households that do not want to spend the holidays waiting to get back online.

For households that rely heavily on streaming, gaming, content creation, online learning and work-from-home setups, having a more consistent home connection can make all the difference. Globe at Home continues to enhance its fiber services to support these everyday needs, building on Globe's recognition as the Most Consistent Home Internet Provider.

By bringing mobile and home internet benefits together, Globe is making it more rewarding for existing customers to stay connected across the services they use every day.

This holiday season, Globe At Home is inviting more families to make their home the place where everyone can connect, celebrate and enjoy more together.



Check your eligibility through the Globe portal at https://glbe.com.ph/MPO-PR, or visit your nearest Globe Store to learn more.

Editor’s Note: This press release is sponsored by Globe. It is published by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom.