Cathay Pacific celebrates 80th anniversary

As Cathay celebrates its 80th anniversary, it also marks a longstanding connection with the Philippines—one that began almost as early as the airline itself.

Across generations, the airline has connected Filipinos to the people, places, and opportunities that matter—whether for family, leisure, business, or new beginnings.

In this exclusive interview, Vishnu Rajendran, Cathay Country Head, Philippines, reflects on how this enduring relationship began, how it has evolved over the decades, and what lies ahead.

Editor's Note: This #BrandSpace video is sponsored by Cathay Pacific.