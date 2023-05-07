News from home: Another NAIA power outage, more Sudan OFWs home

President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. faced criticism on Monday for spending his first Labor Day overseas, specifically by meeting with US President Joe Biden in Washington DC. Marcos Jr., in a statement, promised that the government is already working on addressing workers’ concerns.

Marcos Jr. traveled to the United States in hopes of “greater economic engagement” with its major trade partner. Labor leaders said that while foreign investments may yield to the creation of jobs back home, some took offense as this is being done by marketing Filipino labor as “cheap, flexible, [and] precarious labor.”

A livable wage, quality jobs back home, and the protection of trade union rights were some of the key priorities identified in this year’s labor day protests.