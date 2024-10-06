Pia Cayetano starts fresh reelection bid

MANILA, Philippines — Sen. Pia Cayetano on Sunday, October 6, filed her certificate of candidacy before the Commission on Elections, seeking another term in the Senate.

Cayetano is running under the administration slate of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

The re-electionist senator is a member of the Nacionalista Party, which has forged an alliance with Marcos’ Partido Federal ng Pilipinas

“Siya rin po ay walang-pagod na kampanyera para sa kalusugan ng mamamayan, edukasyon ng kabataan, at karapatan ng mga kababaihan. She is a lawyer, an economist, athlete, and a mother. Senator Pia embodies what it means to be a Pinay in Action,” Marcos said when he introduced her.

(She has tirelessly campaigned for the health of citizens, youth education, and women’s rights. She is a lawyer, an economist, athlete and a mother. Senator Pia embodies what it means to be a Pinay in Action.)

Cayetano has so far served a total of three terms as senator: two consecutive terms back to back from 2004 to 2016, and another term beginning 2019.

In the 2019 elections, she ran under the slate of the Hugpong ng Pagbabago coalition, which was the party established in support of former president Rodrigo Duterte. A total of nine out of the 13 candidates under that slate secured seats in the Senate.

Some of the notable bills Cayetano has authored or co-authored include: the CREATE Law, the SIM Registration Act, COVID-19 Vaccination Program Act, Domestic Administrative Adoption and Alternative Child Care Act, the Food & Drugs Administration Act and more.