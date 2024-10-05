^

Nation

Ombudsman dismisses 2 Cebu mayors

Iris Hazel M. Mascardo, Mitchelle Palaubsanon - The Philippine Star
October 5, 2024 | 12:00am
Ombudsman dismisses 2 Cebu mayors
In separate decisions, the anti-graft office found Rama guilty for appointing two of his brothers-in-law as a process server under the Office of the Mayor and as administrative aide at the Cebu City Medical Center.
Office of the Ombudsman Philippines / Facebook page

MANILA, Philippines — The Office of the Ombudsman has ordered the dismissal of suspended mayors Michael Rama of Cebu City and Jonas Cortes of Mandaue City for nepotism and grave misconduct.

In separate decisions, the anti-graft office found Rama guilty for appointing two of his brothers-in-law as a process server under the Office of the Mayor and as administrative aide at the Cebu City Medical Center.

The ombudsman also found Cortes guilty of allowing SUPREA Phils. Development Corp., a batching plant for concrete mix, to operate even without a business permit, sanitary permit and environmental clearance.

Both Rama and Cortes were ordered perpetually disqualified from holding public office.

In Rama’s case, the ombudsman said the former mayor committed nepotism, grave misconduct and graft and corruption after twice appointing Elmer Mandanat and Gomer Mandanat as casual employees of Cebu City.

“He committed a patent and willful violation of the law and rules against nepotism and, thus, a clear transgression of the norms and standards expected of him as a government official. Such issuance of nepotistic appointments pertained to the performance of his functions as mayor, with him taking advantage of his official position for the purpose of benefiting his brothers-in-law,” the 17-page decision read in part.

Jonel Saceda, who filed the case against Rama, said the decision “is a victory not just for me, but for all Cebuanos who believe in accountability and good governance.”

“The law is clear – what is prohibited must remain prohibited. Public office is not a place for personal favors or privilege. As the adage wisely states, ‘Wrong is wrong, even if everyone is doing it. Right is right, even if no one is doing it,’” Saceda said.

In Cortes’ case, the ombudsman said the mayor refused to issue a cease-and-desist order and allowed the batching plant to continue operating even after he was informed of the violations.

“Such a misconduct is clearly demonstrated when Cortes allowed (SUPREA’s) operation in 2020 until 2022 without a business permit and the required sanitary permit and environmental clearance, and refused to immediately act on the recommendations of the Mandaue City Environment and Natural Resources as early as 2020,” part of the 12-page decision read.

The ombudsman said Cortes had been previously found guilty of grave misconduct and conduct prejudicial to the best interest of service and suspended for one year. 

“In view of the outcome of said administrative case, this Office is now constrained to impose against Cortes the maximum penalty of dismissal from service, together with the accessory penalties,” the decision also read.

Rama refused to comment on the decision, saying he has yet to receive a copy.

Cortes, on the other hand, said the decision comes as no surprise as his political opponents will do everything to remove him from office.

He added that he would exhaust all possible legal remedies to reverse the decision. — The Freeman

vuukle comment

OMBUDSMAN
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
SIAP&rsquo;s candidates for Cotabato City files COC

SIAP’s candidates for Cotabato City files COC

By John Unson | 1 day ago
Thousands of voters lined up along major thoroughfares in Cotabato City on Thursday morning, October 3, while their favored...
Nation
fbtw
200 nabbed in Pasay POGO raid

200 nabbed in Pasay POGO raid

By Emmanuel Tupas | 1 day ago
Up to 200 people, including Chinese nationals, were rounded up during a raid on a Philippine offshore gaming operator hub...
Nation
fbtw
LIST: Political families in Metro Manila teamed up for 2025 elections

LIST: Political families in Metro Manila teamed up for 2025 elections

1 day ago
The second day of a week-long filing of certificates of candidacy (COC) for the 2025 midterm elections was held on Wednesday,...
Nation
fbtw
DSWD ready to roll out First 1,000 Days program

DSWD ready to roll out First 1,000 Days program

By Sheila Crisostomo | 3 days ago
Households with pregnant members or children aged zero to two years and covered by the government’s Pantawid Pamilyang...
Nation
fbtw
Trillanes challenges Malapitan kin's decade hold on Caloocan City, files mayoral bid

Trillanes challenges Malapitan kin's decade hold on Caloocan City, files mayoral bid

By Dominique Nicole Flores | 1 day ago
Former Senator Antonio “Sonny” Trillanes IV filed on Thursday, October 3, his certificate of candidacy for Caloocan...
Nation
fbtw
Latest
abtest

Group formed to probe killing of Bulacan ABC head

By Emmanuel Tupas | 46 minutes ago
The Central Luzon police formed a special investigation task group (SITG) to hasten the investigation on the killing of Bulacan provincial board member Ramilito Capistrano on Thursday.
Nation
fbtw

Abuse raps filed vs Quezon City school principal

By Emmanuel Tupas | 46 minutes ago
Criminal cases have been filed against a Quezon City school principal who allegedly sexually molested four Grade 10 students last week, police reported yesterday.
Nation
fbtw
Vico accuses possible rival of links to Miru

Vico accuses possible rival of links to Miru

By Jose Rodel Clapano | 46 minutes ago
Pasig Mayor Vico Sotto has accused his opponent for the city’s mayoral post in next year’s elections of alleged...
Nation
fbtw
Pasay POGO hub raid nets 6 Chinese bosses

Pasay POGO hub raid nets 6 Chinese bosses

By Emmanuel Tupas | 46 minutes ago
Six of the over 260 people rounded up in a Philippine offshore gaming operator hub in Pasay City on Thursday night are Chinese...
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with