Ombudsman dismisses 2 Cebu mayors

In separate decisions, the anti-graft office found Rama guilty for appointing two of his brothers-in-law as a process server under the Office of the Mayor and as administrative aide at the Cebu City Medical Center.

MANILA, Philippines — The Office of the Ombudsman has ordered the dismissal of suspended mayors Michael Rama of Cebu City and Jonas Cortes of Mandaue City for nepotism and grave misconduct.

The ombudsman also found Cortes guilty of allowing SUPREA Phils. Development Corp., a batching plant for concrete mix, to operate even without a business permit, sanitary permit and environmental clearance.

Both Rama and Cortes were ordered perpetually disqualified from holding public office.

In Rama’s case, the ombudsman said the former mayor committed nepotism, grave misconduct and graft and corruption after twice appointing Elmer Mandanat and Gomer Mandanat as casual employees of Cebu City.

“He committed a patent and willful violation of the law and rules against nepotism and, thus, a clear transgression of the norms and standards expected of him as a government official. Such issuance of nepotistic appointments pertained to the performance of his functions as mayor, with him taking advantage of his official position for the purpose of benefiting his brothers-in-law,” the 17-page decision read in part.

Jonel Saceda, who filed the case against Rama, said the decision “is a victory not just for me, but for all Cebuanos who believe in accountability and good governance.”

“The law is clear – what is prohibited must remain prohibited. Public office is not a place for personal favors or privilege. As the adage wisely states, ‘Wrong is wrong, even if everyone is doing it. Right is right, even if no one is doing it,’” Saceda said.

In Cortes’ case, the ombudsman said the mayor refused to issue a cease-and-desist order and allowed the batching plant to continue operating even after he was informed of the violations.

“Such a misconduct is clearly demonstrated when Cortes allowed (SUPREA’s) operation in 2020 until 2022 without a business permit and the required sanitary permit and environmental clearance, and refused to immediately act on the recommendations of the Mandaue City Environment and Natural Resources as early as 2020,” part of the 12-page decision read.

The ombudsman said Cortes had been previously found guilty of grave misconduct and conduct prejudicial to the best interest of service and suspended for one year.

“In view of the outcome of said administrative case, this Office is now constrained to impose against Cortes the maximum penalty of dismissal from service, together with the accessory penalties,” the decision also read.

Rama refused to comment on the decision, saying he has yet to receive a copy.

Cortes, on the other hand, said the decision comes as no surprise as his political opponents will do everything to remove him from office.

He added that he would exhaust all possible legal remedies to reverse the decision. — The Freeman