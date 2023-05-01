^

Meralco moves to restore NAIA power after outage delayed flights

Philstar.com
May 1, 2023 | 10:26am
File photo shows the Ninoy Aquino International Airport
Philstar.com / AJ Bolando, File

MANILA, Philippines — The Manila Electric Company reported that power connections in NAIA Terminal 3 are being restored after an outage delayed flights early Monday morning.

In a statement, the Pangilinan-led utility firm said that the problem was caused by a “main breaker problem” and that their team immediately worked to restore power.

“Initial inspection of the loadside pointed to a main breaker problem which NAIA Terminal 3 maintenance team is currently checking,” the statement read.

“Meralco personnel are still onsite providing assistance to airport authorities and helping restore the service at the airport terminal the soonest possible time,” Meralco added.

The power disruptions came as Filipinos were winding down a long weekend on Monday, since May 1 is a holiday to commemorate Labor Day. 

The power outage marked another booboo for the country’s main gateway. In the first day of 2023, Philippine airspace fell quiet for a few hours as flights in and out of the country were redirected or stopped following electrical issues. 

As it is, a consortium of six Philippine conglomerates and a US-based infrastructure company pitched a rehabilitation proposal to the Marcos Jr. administration on Thursday. — Ramon Royandoyan

