US to transfer patrol boats, airplanes to Philippine military

The crew of the US Coast Guard Cutter Liberty, an Island-class patrol boat, prepares to moor at their homeport of Juneau, Alaska on March 13, 2018.

MANILA, Philippines — US President Joe Biden has again reaffirmed Washington’s "ironclad alliance commitments" to the Philippines during the official working visit of President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. by discussing the transfer of several military assets to the Armed Forces of the Philippines.

According to a fact sheet released by the White House, the US will be sending seven new military assets for the use of the Armed Forces of the Philippines "pending applicable congressional notification requirements." This is on top of the two Cyclone-class coastal patrol vessels already on their way to Manila.

The seven additional assets include two Island-class and two Protector-class patrol boats, and three C-130H aircraft.

RELATED: 2 ex-US Cyclone patrol boats to join BRP Mariano Alvarez in Navy fleet

The Island class is a type of 34-meter patrol boat that the US Coast Guard uses for interdiction, maritime law enforcement and search and rescue operations. Former USCG boats of this type have been turned over to Ukraine and Cameroon.

The 27-meter boats in the US Coast Guard (Marine) Protector class are used for coastal patrol and to secure ports and waterways. Boats of this class have been tranferred to the Uruguay navy.

"These transfers will support the [AFP’s] modernization program by enhancing its maritime and tactical lift capabilities," the fact sheet read.

During the meeting, Biden also reaffirmed Washington’s "ironclad commitments to the Philippines" and reiterated that the US-Philippine Mutual Defense Treaty may be invoked should there be an armed attack on Philippine armed forces, aircraft, or vessels — even in the South China Sea.

The part of the South China Sea within the Philippine exclusive economic zone and continental shelf is the West Philippine Sea.

The Philippines and the US will also soon adopt Bilateral Defense Guidelines that would provide guidance on priorities for interoperability systems in land, sea, air, space, and cyberspace.

Washington has long been supporting Manila in its defense capabilities – either through asset transfers or training and joint military exercises such as the recently concluded 2023 Balikatan exercises.

The International Trade Administration of the US Department of Commerce noted that Philippine defense and security forces — from the AFP to the Philippine Coast Guard — "receive an average of $120-125 million annually in US grant funds."

US Vice President Kamala Harris also recently announced a $7.5-million assistance package to support the Philippines’ maritime law enforcement agencies.

Military support concerns

There have been concerns regarding US military funding. US Rep. Susan Wild (Pennsylvania, 7th District) refiling a bill before the US House of Representatives seeking to suspend security assistance to the Philippines with a caveat that the country would hold perpetrators of human rights abuses in the ranks of the police and military are held accountable and until the country can comply with a set of "basic human rights standards.”

RELATED: Groups call on Biden to bring up human rights issues in meeting with Marcos

The designation of four additional sites under the Enhanced Defense Cooperation Agreement was protested among local communities, such as in Cagayan. The US said that it is already "working closely with communities in the vicinity of the EDCA sites to fully realize their positive value for local development and for humanitarian assistance and disaster relief."

"To that end, the United States will expand our work in these communities and areas to support health, education, environmental protection, economic growth, and disaster preparedness," the fact sheet read.

One of the concerns regarding EDCA revolves around the US-China rivalry over Taiwan, as the new sites in Cagayan and Isabela face the self-governing island. However, Marcos Jr. already said that “we will not let any of our bases be used for whatever offensive action.”

Biden and Marcos Jr. also noted "the importance of maintaining peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait as an indispensable element of global security and prosperity."

Marcos Jr. is in the US for an official working visit until May 4. The chief executive’s schedule is "packed full" as per Philippine Ambassador to the US Jose Manuel “Babe” Romualdez, with meetings also set with several business leaders from different sectors. — with a report from Xave Gregorio