Philippines, United States create labor working group

Kaycee Valmonte - Philstar.com
May 2, 2023 | 5:06pm
WASHINGTON, DC - MAY 01: U.S. President Joe Biden meets with President of the Philippines Ferdinand Marcos Jr. in the Oval Office at the White House, May 1, 2023 in Washington, DC. President Biden and President Marcos met to discuss “efforts to strengthen the longstanding U.S.-Philippines alliance."
MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines and the United States will be creating a bilateral working group that will oversee how labor rights are being practiced and respected, and facilitate dialogue between both governments and workers through their unions. 

“The Labor Working Group will serve as an important platform through which the United States and the Philippines can collaborate to accelerate implementation of internationally recognized labor rights,” the fact sheet from the White House read. 

“It will also facilitate exchange and dialogue among US and Philippine governments and labor unions, ensuring that workers’ voices will shape the way ahead.” 

Manila and Washington are also focused on making sure “workers can organize freely and safely,” among joint efforts to advance human rights accountability.

Labor lawyer Luke Espiritu, however, pointed out that Washington’s investments to Manila may now take into account the Philippines’ compliance with international labor standards. 

But he also warned that the working group may only lead to the cultivation of unions that are strongly influenced by their employers and management.

“The US will find itself in a gnawing contradiction as it does support the practice of red-tagging and the activities of the NTF-ELCAC (National Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict), the victims of which are organized workers. This means, union-busting, red-tagging, forced disaffiliations by security forces will not abate,” Espiritu told Philstar.com in a text message. 

RELATED: Groups call on Biden to bring up human rights issues in meeting with Marcos

Union organizing in the Philippines is still seen with a negative connotation, with some union-members receiving threats to their lives. Just last week, BPO union organizer Alex Dolorosa was found dead with multiple stab wounds in Bacolod and workers’ organizations allege his murder is linked to his union work.

The Communications Workers of America said his death solidifies the Philippines’ reputation as one of the deadliest countries in the world for worker organizers. 

RELATED: US joins calls for justice for slain Filipino labor organizer

The announcement of the labor working group comes a day after Labor Day was commemorated in the Philippines as President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. met with US President Joe Biden during his official working visit while in Washington.

Trade unions on Monday expressed disappointment that Marcos Jr. spent his first labor day as chief executive overseas, instead of taking the time to listen to workers’ concerns.

READ: On Labor Day, Marcos says government working to provide better opportunities

— with reports from Gaea Katreena Cabico, Cristina Chi, and Xave Gregorio

